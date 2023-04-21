EBONY Media Group To Produce SHE-E-O: Business Disruptors Series

Marsai Martin Hosts New Series that Celebrates Black Businesswomen

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY Media Group, the most influential Black-owned media company in the world, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Walmart to produce SHE-E-O: Business Disruptors, a custom series that celebrates leading Black female entrepreneurs and creators. The six-episode video and podcast series will feature interviews with successful businesswomen who will share their inspiring roadmap to success. Actress and producer Marsai Martin will host the series that will premiere on EBONY.com and the media company's various platforms on Monday, April 24, 2023.

SHE-E-O: Business Disruptors will highlight insightful conversations with entrepreneurs who have successfully built brands with products sold at Walmart stores, including World of EP, LLC founder Dr. Lisa Williams; the founders of Luna Magic, Mabel and Shira Frias; the founders of Black Paper Party, Madia Willis, Jae Merchant and Jasmine Hudson; Darlyng & Co. founder Tara Darnley; tgin CEO Aris Singleton, and Pink Sauce creator Chef Pii.

"We are thrilled to team up with our longtime friends at Walmart on this empowering series that will influence generations of women and entrepreneurs alike," says EBONY owner and CEO Eden Bridgeman. "SHE-E-O: Business Disruptors is meant to provide thought-provoking conversations that will further our mission to Move Black Forward as we highlight individuals who breathe new life into what it means to be a true influencer today."

"Walmart is committed to celebrating our Black associates, entrepreneurs, and African American communities across the U.S., and collaborating with EBONY to spotlight Black excellence, particularly Black female excellence, is something we couldn't be more excited to do," said D.J. Vaughn, Director of Multicultural Marketing Partnerships at Walmart. "We're honored to help amplify these women's voices, their stories and the brands they've created that are paving the way for future representation in entrepreneurship."

This latest collaboration between EBONY and Walmart supports each brand's commitment to amplifying Black voices. The SHE-E-O: Business Disruptors series will cover challenges and triumphs in developing a product, sourcing vendors and ingredients, building and financing a business, and bringing products to market.

ABOUT EBONY Media Group

For more than 75 years, EBONY Media Group has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience and is the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. Under new ownership and leadership, EBONY has grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward with EBONY.com, EBONY Studios, EBONY Publishing, and JET. EBONY continues to be the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective and serving as the ultimate curator for the past, present and future of the Black and African American experience.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.

