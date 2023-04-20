The National Council sponsors Cal State Northridge C.I.P.H.E.R. Symposium Featuring SiriusXM and Shade45's Sway Calloway

A Celebration Marking 50 Years of Hip Hop on the CSUN Campus

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 marks the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (The National Council) is pleased to sponsor the Cal State Northridge (CSUN) C.I.P.H.E.R. Symposium featuring SiriusXM and Sade45's Sway Calloway, live performances, dance battles, panels & more.

Hip-hop differs from other genres in its emotional connections/reflection of human struggles and triumphs - Dean Searcy .

On Friday, April 21st, CSUN's Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip Hop Elevation & Research (C.I.P.H.E.R.) hosts this celebratory event at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya), located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA. The event starts at 11 AM and is free and open to the public.

Attendees will experience an in-depth Hip Hop Culture Panel sponsored By Boom Bap Nation featuring; LA's own Bishop Lamont, Money B of the Hip Hop group Digital Underground, SiriusXM and Shade45 DJ Revolution, and music executive Troy Shelton. Followed by live performances by local emcees, B-Boy/B-Girl dance battles, live graffiti installations, and more, followed by an armchair discussion with Sway Calloway, host of Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM / Shade45 at 1 PM.

"Hip hop has had a positive impact on activism for over 50 years, providing a cultural and creative outlet for social and political expression and empowering communities to fight for change." – Sashi James, TNC Director of Reimagining Communities

"Teaching students about the culture of Hip Hop has been amazing!" Stated Skyy Hook. "Sharing with them these personal histories and observations from within the culture has been a true highlight in my career."

About C.I.P.H.E.R:

Founded in 2021, by Dean Dr. Yan Searcy, in partnership with Hip Hop journalist, radio personality, and producer Skyy Hook, in her new role as visiting scholar. The innovative and collaborative academic program focuses on the interdisciplinary examination of Hip Hop with panels, workshops, conferences, discussions, exhibitions, and a research journal. Honored program participants include, but are not limited to, Big Daddy Kane, Pete Rock, Naughty By Nature, Kwamè, Special Ed, KXNG Crooked, Sway, and King Tech.

About The National Council:

Founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in federal prison in Danbury, CT. TNC organizes against the incarceration of women globally. Our mission is to end the incarceration of women and girls. For more information, visit www.nationalcouncil.us.

