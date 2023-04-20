EPA National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory Awards $130 Million Contract to NORESCO

New guaranteed savings program will help decarbonize critical buildings and provide capital improvements while supporting operations and maintenance

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory (NVFEL) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, selected energy and sustainable solutions provider NORESCO to implement a new decarbonization program through an energy savings performance contract (ESPC). NORESCO is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan, selected energy and sustainable solutions provider NORESCO to implement a new decarbonization program through an energy savings performance contract. (PRNewswire)

The new ESPC program includes $130 million of energy efficiency improvements, critical infrastructure upgrades and comprehensive operations and maintenance services over a 22-year term. NORESCO has been partnering with EPA NVFEL for more than 20 years through an ESPC including comprehensive operations, repair and replacement services.

NVFEL is an integral part of EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality. It is a state-of-the-art facility that provides emission testing services for motor vehicle, heavy-duty engine and nonroad engine programs in support of rulemakings, enforcement actions and test procedures development.

This ESPC program will help NVFEL make progress toward Executive Order 14057, which sets policy goals for the federal government to lead by example with carbon reduction. The improvements are projected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by 39%, cutting annual emissions of carbon dioxide equivalents by 3,150 metric tons, which equates to the carbon sequestered by 3,700 acres of U.S. forests in one year. They are also projected to reduce the facility's water consumption by 16%.

NVFEL's emissions testing is conducted under precise temperature and humidity conditions that cannot tolerate interruption resulting from systems downtime. NORESCO's work will benefit NVFEL's mission by installing new, more resilient, highly efficient boiler and chiller plants and advanced building energy management control systems. Additionally, the program includes comprehensive replacement of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems nearing the end of their service lives and serving laboratories throughout the facility.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with the EPA and are eager to implement these energy solutions to meet the Ann Arbor laboratory's requirements while helping the federal government make progress toward its decarbonization goals," said Doug Sattler, Senior Vice President, Federal, NORESCO.

NORESCO's partnership with the EPA supports Carrier's 2030 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals to help reduce its customers' carbon footprint by more than 1 gigaton.

NORESCO's work is enabled through the U.S. Department of Energy's ESPC Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. For more information, visit www.noresco.com.

About NORESCO

NORESCO, a part of Carrier Global Corporation, helps clients adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change by decarbonizing, modernizing and electrifying aging infrastructure to be more sustainable and resilient. By deploying innovative distributed energy, storage and renewable energy solutions, NORESCO improves the health and efficiency of existing campuses, buildings and communities. To date, NORESCO has guaranteed more than $5 billion in energy and operating cost savings at more than 10,000 facilities while reducing customer CO 2 emissions by more than 25 million metric tons – the equivalent to planting 1.4 million acres of forest. For more information, visit www.noresco.com.

