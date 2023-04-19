One GI® Partners with TransSouth, Further Strengthening Gastroenterology Services in Tennessee

One GI® Partners with TransSouth, Further Strengthening Gastroenterology Services in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI®, the leading network of independent gastroenterology practices, announces its partnership with TransSouth, one of West Tennessee's long-standing independent gastroenterology practices. This strategic move further supports One GI's mission of expanding and improving access to independent gastroenterology care throughout the Eastern US.

(PRNewsfoto/One GI) (PRNewswire)

OG® seeks partners who share our "People First" core value and respect the art of independent practice of medicine.

As part of the One GI® network, TransSouth, with its 35+ year reputation for providing exceptional patient care and award-winning diagnostic and treatment facilities, will continue its commitment to excellence while benefitting from the resources and collaborative expertise of the broader One GI® community.

Robbie Allen, CEO of One GI®, said, "We are proud to welcome TransSouth to One GI®. By combining our strengths, we will further expand gastroenterology services and improve patient experience throughout West Tennessee."

Dr. Bob Souder, founder and senior physician at TransSouth, added, "TransSouth's partnership with One GI® marks a new chapter in our history. As part of the One GI® network, we will be positioned to expand services to our patients throughout the region and contribute to advancements in gastroenterology."

About One GI®:

One GI® is a unique partnership of independent gastroenterology practices dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality digestive healthcare services. One GI empowers physicians to focus on exceptional patient care while employing the resources and benefits of an extensive and supportive network throughout their practice.

One GI®, The Home for Independent Gastroenterology, seeks partners who share our "People First" core value and respect for the art of the independent practice of medicine.

For more information about One GI, please visit https://www.onegi.com .

For more information about TransSouth, please visit https://www.transsouth.com .

For further inquiries, please contact One GI PR Contact: Mary Mackey, VP Brand & Communication

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One GI