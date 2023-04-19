Cohen Veterans Network Lights Philly Skyline Purple on April 18th for Month of the Military Child

Purple represents military kids as it symbolizes the various branches of service. It combines green for the Army, red for the Marines and shades of blue for the Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force.

On Tuesday, April 18th , Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military families with a clinic in Philadelphia, partnered with the city's landmark building, One Liberty Place, to light the skyscraper purple in honor of military kids during Month of the Military Child. The building is aglow purple on the eve of Purple Up! day, Wednesday, April 19th, a day designated for Americans to wear purple in support of military children.

WHAT: