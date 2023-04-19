Climate Change Brings Students Together to Focus on Mobility Solutions for the Future

Winning schools earn grants as part of Made to Move Communities™ Global Student Challenge sponsored by Otis Worldwide.

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four student teams around the world won their respective regional competitions aimed at developing unique mobility solutions to offset the challenges brought on by climate change in their local communities. The third annual Made to Move Communities™ Student Challenge from Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), paired volunteer mentors from the vertical mobility leader with 230 students across 15 countries and territories.

With the guidance of their Otis mentors, students developed innovative solutions based on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) that they believe can mitigate some of the obstacles to real-world mobility issues.

"We are so proud of these talented students and the ingenuity they displayed in creating innovative STEM solutions to what is arguably the defining issue of the 21st century," said Otis Chief Communications Officer Randi Tanguay. Made to Move Communities demonstrates, year after year, the potential of the next generation of innovators to help shape their communities for the better while improving our world for the future."

The winning schools selected in each Otis region were:

Americas: Wilson High School , Florence (SC), United States

Proposed a variation of a composite roofing shingle to help decrease temperatures and lower energy consumption/cost for homeowners. These shingles would also be less expensive and require fewer repairs than asphalt, reducing associated runoff waste.





Europe , Middle East & Africa : Nový PORG, Prague, Czech Republic

Developed a concept for a mapping application that enables users to select the best mode of transportation and route to a destination to minimize carbon emissions. The app also includes ways to identify if certain routes are accessible for persons with disabilities.





Asia Pacific : Kamnoetvidya Science Academy, Wangchan District, Thailand

Created a website that shows real-time flood data, with push alerts, to help drivers avoid dangerous and/or impassable areas.





China : China Jiliang University, Hangzhou, China

Presented contactless transit that both absorbs vibration and repurposes wasted energy for improved efficiency and a smoother ride.

Student teams spent up to eight weeks working with Otis mentors to identify, research and develop solutions to eliminate mobility barriers caused by climate change - each with the goal to create more sustainable and inclusive communities. Teams virtually presented their ideas to a panel of regional Otis leaders who carefully evaluated their projects. Winning teams earned grants for their respective schools to further STEM programming and benefit even more students.

The program is also driving progress toward three of Otis' ESG targets: impacting 15,000 students globally through STEM and vocational training, directing 50% of giving to STEM programs and dedicating 500,000 colleague volunteer hours by 2030. Read more about the company's performance in the 2022 ESG Report.

The announcement of the Made to Move Communities winning schools is part of Otis' annual Lift Our Communities Month celebration. Throughout the month of April, the company celebrates its ongoing commitment to support the communities where its colleagues live and work.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

