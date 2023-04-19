Bloomberg and Burgiss Form Integration to Deliver Custom Reporting for Private Equity Assets

Burgiss to adopt FIGI identifiers for private capital fund data delivered to PORT Enterprise

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced it has formed a certified integration with Burgiss, a global provider of private capital and multi-asset class solutions, to provide a custom report for the firms' mutual clients, which will be delivered directly to Bloomberg PORT Enterprise , a leading portfolio and risk analytics business.

Through the integration, mutual clients will receive a cash flow report that is automatically delivered by Burgiss directly to PORT Enterprise via FTP. Additionally, Burgiss has adopted the Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI), an unchanging, open data standard, to track and identify all its private capital funds, increasing transparency and making Burgiss maintained funds more readily available and easily comparable for mutual clients who are looking to run analyses on private capital funds with the Bloomberg Terminal.

The integration is another step in Bloomberg's continued enhancement of its solutions for the buy-side, providing clients with a total portfolio view that gives greater transparency and comparability across all asset classes. This includes instruments that have been traditionally difficult to track and measure and demonstrates a commitment to continued investment in private capital data.

"Burgiss is committed to providing private capital solutions within any total portfolio solution that a client may choose," said Brian Schmid, Managing Director and Head of Product and Applied Research at Burgiss. "With that goal in mind, we are pleased to be working closely with Bloomberg to provide seamless integration of Burgiss Data into PORT Enterprise for mutual clients."

"We are focused on providing asset owners with tools that enable them to have a consolidated view of their investments in a single place, whether those assets are public or private. We are committed to delivering this transparency with offerings that minimize operational burdens to client workflows," said Josef Kirkland, Head of Portfolio & Risk Analytics at Bloomberg. "The integration between PORT Enterprise and Burgiss delivers on this goal, and we are pleased to align with them to better support the needs of our mutual clients."

Bloomberg's portfolio and risk analytics solutions encompass PORT Enterprise and PORT. With 47,000 active users across 15,000 firms globally, PORT empowers clients to gain deeper portfolio insights through streamlined workflows that include intraday performance monitoring, historical performance attribution, portfolio analysis and optimization. PORT Enterprise is a premium offering with more than 550 clients that delivers a centralized infrastructure for portfolio analytics data, enhanced enterprise batch reporting and enhanced data visualization capabilities. Access to Bloomberg's MAC3 models provides clients with the most advanced suite of risk factor models, delivering comprehensive forecast accuracy. PORT and PORT Enterprise are part of Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions, which deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle. For more information, visit Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

About Burgiss

Burgiss is a global, market-leading provider of data and analytics solutions for investors. With over 30 years of expertise in alternative investments, we offer unrivaled data, analytics, and transparency that enable asset owners, asset managers, and financial intermediaries to evaluate and manage complex portfolios. Burgiss' solutions serve 1,000+ clients in more than 30 countries, delivering data that represents over $15 trillion in assets.

With offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, we leverage our network and expertise so that we can service our clients by focusing on their varying needs across regions. Further information is available at www.burgiss.com.

