Cambium Networks Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Reporting Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Cambium Networks will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and Q&A at 4:30 p.m. ET, on May 8, 2023. On the call will be Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO, and Andrew Bronstein, CFO. The call will be moderated by Peter Schuman, VP of investor & industry analyst relations.

To join the financial results live webcast and view additional materials which will be posted to the investor website, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address for a period of one year.

To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI773324cdce80433cb26e2df8fbd71a24. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Contacts:

Investors:

Peter Schuman, IRC

VP Investor & Industry Analyst Relations

Cambium Networks

+1 (847) 264-2188

Peter.schuman@cambiumnetworks.com

