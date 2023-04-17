FAIR Calls for Swift Passage of House Immigration Bill that Would Deter Mass Illegal Immigration and End Asylum Abuse

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The House Republican majority today made good on their campaign pledge to address the wholesale abuse of our political asylum laws that has led the raging migration crisis. The comprehensive Border Security and Enforcement Act is slated for a mark up by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Additional legislation is expected to be introduced by the House Homeland Security Committee later this week.

"In little more than two years since President Biden took office, some 6 million people have entered the United States illegally, many of them making frivolous claims for asylum. The result has been an unprecedented crisis at our southern border, crushing burdens on states and localities where the migrants are settling, and boon to Mexican criminal cartels that control human smuggling and trafficking, and the influx of lethal narcotics into the United States. This bill would reassert control of our borders," said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

Among the key provisions of the bill:

Requires illegal aliens to make asylum claims at official ports of entry.

Ends catch-and-release policies, particularly relating to minors and family units, freeing the government of the judicial overreach of the Flores decision.

Reins in the Biden administration's abuse of parole to allow inadmissible aliens to gain entry to the U.S.

Makes use of E-Verify mandatory in order to deter economic migrants who are seeking jobs in the U.S.

"FAIR has worked closely with members of Congress on many key provisions of the Border Security and Enforcement Act and urges the committee to approve the measure and send it to the full House for a final vote as quickly as possible. The crisis that is being felt in almost every state and community across the country will only get worse as the administration ends Title 42 next month and immediate passage of this legislation is essential," concluded Stein.

