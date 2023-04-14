This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including PepsiCo's accelerator program for Hispanic-owned startups.
- PepsiCo Launches Greenhouse Accelerator Program: Juntos Crecemos Edition to Identify and Uplift Emerging Hispanic-Owned Food and Beverage Start-Ups Hispanic-owned businesses providing food and beverage innovations, products, and services are invited to apply to join a six-month, mentor-guided program and receive a $20,000 grant to accelerate their businesses and transform the way consumers live their lives.
- Carol's Daughter Launches Birthing While Black Campaign for Year 3 of Black Maternal Health Initiative, "Love Delivered"
To kick off the campaign, Black birthing people everywhere are encouraged to share their birthing stories on social to raise awareness around Black Maternal Health, by using the hashtag: #BirthingWhileBlack and tagging @carolsdaughter. Each post will spark a donation to the Mama Glow Foundation that will help fund doula support for families in need.
- M&T Bank Launched the Harlem Multicultural Small Business Lab in Partnership with Carver Federal Savings Bank
The six-week program empowers, develops, and uplifts multicultural business owners, culminating in a pitch competition on May 4 in Harlem.
- GNetX™ Sequence Multivitamins Defies Racial Disparities in Healthcare
Introducing GNetX™ Sequence Multivitamins, a single-tablet daily healthcare supplement offering preventative measures with accurate doses of the necessary vitamins African Americans need.
- The Home Depot Announces Grants for 36 HBCUs at 2023 Retool Your School Awards Celebration
HBCUs participating in the Campus Improvement Grant program were separated into three clusters based on student population. The top ten schools with the most votes per cluster received grants ranging from $40,000 to $150,000.
- World Brain Day 2023: Putting a Spotlight on Brain Health and Disability This year's theme will inspire a global initiative to close the gaps in disability awareness and reduce health care barriers that exist for individuals with neurological disabilities.
- Tech With Soul, The Largest Tech Gathering for the BIPOC Community on Earth, Converges at 2023 Annual Legislative Conference - A New Strategic Alliance
The immersive gathering will feature panels, keynote speakers, and exhibitors with more than 100 executives and influencers who are building at the intersection of culture and technology to usher in a new era in the future of work.
- PenFed Credit Union and EVERFI Host Financial Literacy Event at San Juan Public High School as Part of "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" Program
"PenFed believes the best way to serve Puerto Rico is to continue to help the next generation realize its financial goals," said PenFed Executive Vice President of Member Operations Jamie Gayton.
- The National Humanities Center Announces 2023-24 Fellows
The Fellows represent humanistic scholarship in African American studies; anthropology; archaeology; Asian American studies; East Asian studies; ethnomusicology; gender/sexuality studies; languages/literature; media; medieval studies; musicology; religious studies; and more.
- NASA Launches Planning Award to Connect Minority Serving Institutions with Opportunities
Through its Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP), NASA provides financial assistance via competitive awards to Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs).
- Kellogg Company moves closer to achieving equity, diversity and inclusion goals
The company has set aspirational goals of gender 50/50 parity at the management level globally by the end of 2025 and, in the U.S., 25% racially underrepresented talent at the management level by the end of 2025.
