Nava Launches the Modern Benefits Experience for Employees and their Families

By combining powerful technology with benefits expertise, Nava's Member Experience offering helps employees and their families better navigate their benefits and the healthcare system.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits, an outcome-driven benefits brokerage that makes great benefits easier for growing companies, today announced the launch of its Member Experience offering. Anchored by the Nava Benefits App, this comprehensive solution simplifies key aspects of the employee benefits journey, from open enrollment to member support and benefits communication.

Today, HR leaders at companies of all sizes face the same three issues when it comes to supporting their employees: helping them understand what their benefits are, educating them on how to use those benefits, and supporting them when they need help. With 80% of employees confused by their plans and 50% unaware of their coverage details, the complexity of managing employee benefits programs has become a burden for HR leaders. Nava's Member Experience offering reduces this workload by providing employees with a centralized portal and in-app support that drives their benefits adoption and utilization.

"Nava's mission is to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans," said Brandon Weber, CEO and co-founder of Nava. "For employees, their benefits are the onramp to their healthcare journey. The launch of Nava's Member Experience offering is a key step in making it easier for employees to actually use the benefits they already have."

Built on insights from Nava's clients, HR community , and Benefits Advisory Board , the Nava Benefits App serves as an interactive benefits wallet and the front door to a member's benefits usage. With carrier and plan information preloaded into the app, members can access their digital ID cards, links to carrier and provider portals, and coverage details in one place. Most importantly, the Nava Benefits App provides in-app support to the company's dedicated team of Benefits Advocates. Instead of contacting HR with sensitive and urgent questions pertaining to carrier enrollment issues, plan summary explanation, provider search support, medical bill clarification, and claims guidance, they'll now be able to get direct support from some of the industry's most experienced benefits experts.

The Nava Benefits App is available for free for all Nava clients on both Android and iOS, and will begin rolling out to existing customers in Q2.

The launch of Nava's modern approach to member experience is another significant milestone for the company, and follows the rollout of the Nava Benefits Search Engine , where employers can discover and learn about 700 providers across 28 benefits categories, backed by reviews from fellow HR professionals. With a 3x growth in members year-over-year, Nava is trusted by hundreds of growing employers to build solutions that make great benefits easy, allowing HR teams to focus on what they love to do.

About Nava Benefits

Nava is the industry's only benefits brokerage to fuse innovative technology and benefits expertise to make great benefits easy for growing businesses. Through delivering a better renewal strategy, benefits back-office support, and modern member support, employers turn to Nava to lower costs, delight employees, and augment HR teams. Driven by a mission to fix healthcare, Nava is proud to be a recipient of Inc's Best Workplaces 2022 . For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com .

