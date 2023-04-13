DSG Grand Opening in Otsego, Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG) celebrated this past April 12, 2023, the official Grand Opening of its new Otsego location with the special guests Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp, Otsego City Council Members, MN Department of Employment and Economic Development, Catalina Valencia, MN House Representative Walter Hudson, MN Senate Eric Lucero, Construction Partners from RyRyan, Cushwake, Interstate Development, Colliers along with our DSG team members.

DSG's Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Otsego, MN

As part of its mission to be a people-centric, customer-obsessed, growth-focused, and diversified solution provider, DSG has been serving customers in Monticello and Otsego for several years and moved from the previous Monticello location to its new location at 7505 Kadler Ave NE, Otsego, MN This is another step in DSG's effort to bring world-class customer experience directly to this important market. The new facility has expanded our services to the plumbing, waterworks, on-site sewer, water, and well, HVAC, and electrical needs in this growing area.

What makes this occasion unique is the fact that DSG has been a 100% employee-owned organization, known as an "ESOP," for the past 17 years in an industry typically dominated by mergers and acquisitions. DSG is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, and has 13 locations in Minnesota and more than 300 employee-owners. "DSG's strength comes from within – a people-centric organization that is passionate about serving others, from their fellow employees to the thousands of customers, and the various communities they operate in, DSG's foundation is built on respect, teamwork, and growth," said Paul Kennedy, President & CEO.

DSG is excited to continue serving Otsego and working together to build futures, one job at a time.

Video Link: https://bit.ly/dsg-otsego

Headquartered in Plymouth, MN - DSG is proudly independent, and one of the Midwest's most diverse wholesale distributors of innovative products and solutions for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 1000 employee-owners in more than 53 locations across seven states; Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

DSG Grand Opening in Otsego, Minnesota, celebrated this past April 12, 2023, the official Grand Opening of its new Otsego location with the special guests Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp, Otsego City Council Members, MN Department of Employment and Economic Development, Catalina Valencia, MN House Representative Walter Hudson, MN Senate Eric Lucero, Construction Partners from RyRyan, Cushwake, Interstate Development, Colliers along with our DSG team members. (PRNewswire)

dsg (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DSG - Dakota Supply Group