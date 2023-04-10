Calibre Chemicals, an Everstone Capital portfolio company, takes over product development and R&D activities of Tina Life Sciences

MUMBAI, India, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibre Chemicals, a leading nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and personal care specialty chemicals company, announced today that it has reached an agreement with the proprietors of Bengaluru-based Tina Life Sciences, to acquire Tina's laboratory and product development business with immediate effect.

With this acquisition, Calibre has taken a step forward to further enhance its R&D capabilities, especially in the field of complex organic chemistry. Calibre will enhance the pace of new product development and the breadth of its Custom Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Service offerings.

Dr. Pintoo Ganguly, an accomplished chemist having diverse experience in developing products and processes in the Indian chemical industry, would lead Caibre's R&D activities.

"We are excited to accredit broader and newer R&D capabilities and welcome Dr. Ganguly and his team to Calibre family," said Mr. Deepak Chander, CEO of Calibre Chemicals. "Our collective expertise and knowledge of organic synthesis, electrochemistry, process development, and manufacturing excellence, will enable us in serving our valued customers better."

Calibre R&D centre is based in Bengaluru, India, and another laboratory-cum-pilot-plant at our manufacturing facility in Sarigam, Gujarat.

About Calibre

Calibre, an Everstone Capital controlled portfolio joint venture with the Founder, Ranjit Bhavnani's family, is a specialty chemicals company servicing several diverse markets including nutrition, pharmaceuticals, personal & consumer care, industrials and aerospace. Calibre is one of India's largest persulphates, perchlorate, and iodine derivatives manufacturer. The company has well-entrenched customer relationships globally and is amongst green electrochemistry leaders. The Company demonstrably follows high standards of EHS and regulatory compliances. Calibre has plants in India and Germany.

For more information, visit www.calibrechem.com and Linkedin

About Tina Life Sciences

Bengaluru-based, Tina Life Sciences is an innovation-driven solution provider for the Life Science and Specialty chemicals industry. Tina's offering portfolio includes niche reagents, organometallics, Bioactives, Organic thiols, Quorum Sensing Chemicals and Material Science products. The team has several decades of experience in custom synthesis of new molecules and scale-up of high hazard complex chemistries.

For more information, visit www.tinalifescience.com and Linkedin

About Everstone Capital

Singapore-headquartered Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group, is a global firm committed to driving economic growth and creating sustainable value. With seven offices globally (Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, New York, Dubai and Mauritius), Everstone Capital focuses on the mid-market with control mindset and growth bias; comprising best of breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills.

For more information, visit www.everstonecapital.com and Linkedin

