Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Boley-Featherston Insurance

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Wichita Falls, Texas-based Boley-Featherston Insurance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Boley-Featherston is a retail insurance agency with expertise in oil and gas, construction, health care and benefits consulting, serving clients throughout Texas and the surrounding region. Josh Andrajack, Cameron Cremeens, Robbie Martin and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Bret VanderVoort, head of Gallagher's South Central retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Boley-Featherston is highly regarded in the region with an outstanding record of generating growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Josh, Cameron, Robbie and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.