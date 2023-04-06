LOS ANGELES RAMS HOST FINAL GIRLS' FLAG FOOTBALL CLINIC AT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO LOS ANGELES TO MARK THE END OF THEIR WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Rams honored Women's History Month by hosting a series of girls' flag football clinics for local elementary, middle, and high school students. The Rams' efforts culminated with a skills and drills clinic for more than 200 elementary and middle school girls at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles - Challengers Clubhouse on Thursday, March 30. The participants received co-branded Rams and USA Football "We Are FootbALL" t-shirts, eye black and flag belts.

LOS ANGELES RAMS HOST FINAL GIRL’S’ FLAG FOOTBALL CLINIC AT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO LOS ANGELES TO MARK THE END OF THEIR WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION. PHOTO CREDIT: Los Angeles Rams (PRNewswire)

The organization uplifted and empowered girls across the community during the nine clinics supported by Nike, Gatorade, and USA Football. Attendees participated in football-related drills and competitions led by women from the Los Angeles Legends Sports Organization. Immersing participants in another facet of the world of sports, Rams staff members and women in sports across the Los Angeles region joined the clinics for inspiring panel discussions.

The clinics placed a spotlight on girls' flag football in Los Angeles, raising awareness and providing access. Throughout March, the Rams hosted camps at Crenshaw High School, Estrella Elementary School, Charles Evans Hughes Junior High School, La Tijera Elementary School, Long Beach Polytechnic High School, Nimitz Middle School, Junipero Serra High School, and a high school clinic at Cal Lutheran University.

Kicking off 2023, Super Bowl LVI Champion and the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth allocated his $250,000 donation, courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide, to refurbish the track at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles - Challengers Clubhouse. With support from Cedars-Sinai and Bridgestone, the refurbishment included a new 50-yard turf field, new bleachers and updated signage to contribute to the future of the young athletes who call Challengers Clubhouse home.

Regarding the clinics, Patrick Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, said, "We are grateful to the Rams for providing a forum for our girls to hear from inspiring female athletes who shared messages of courage, strength, grit and joy."

Noel Grigsby, Rams Coordinator of Social Justice and Football Development, added, "We have impacted more than 600 girls throughout Los Angeles with our Women's History Month efforts. It was wonderful to see how excited the girls were to play football. We're committed to creating a pipeline for girls' flag football by growing interest across the region and developing strategies to sustain participation."

Supporting the growth of girls' flag, the Rams and USA Football will provide a Girls Flag Football Resource Package with information about rules, grants, equipment and practice plans to high school flag programs throughout Southern California. In addition, the Rams and USA Football will provide equipment kits to 100 local high schools to assist with practices and games.

In January 2022, the Rams and Chargers launched the Los Angeles Girls Flag Football League of Champions. Last season, the league grew from eight teams to 16 teams with the support of Nike, USA Football and Gatorade. The Rams and Chargers provided players with uniforms in partnership with Nike, stipends for coaches, coaching manuals, officials, athletic trainers, as well as equipment and transportation for the five-week season. The goal of the League of Champions is to create more opportunities for young women to engage in football.

