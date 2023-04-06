KnowFully Learning Group Launches KnowFully Medical Education, Highlighting CME Outfitters and CE Concepts as Anchor Brands

Best-in-class continuing medical education firms will expand education delivery to health care professionals in the community and further improve patient outcomes

RADNOR, Pa., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowFully Learning Group (KLG), a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and digital learning solutions to the healthcare, accounting, and finance sectors, today announced the launch of KnowFully Medical Education (KME).

This new operating unit represents the combined forces of two complementary, best-in-class KnowFully brands: CME Outfitters (CMEO) and Creative Educational Concepts (CEC). While the business units will continue to operate independently, close collaboration under the KME umbrella will allow each brand to reach larger audiences, leverage innovative educational formats, and continue to grow as leaders in delivering dynamic medical education content across a wide variety of therapeutic areas.

"We are excited to launch KnowFully Medical Education. CMEO and CEC are already well-established leaders in delivering evidence-based, innovative, and compelling educational activities that improve health care equity and quality," said Shari Tordoff, Executive Vice President of KME and founder of CMEO. "By leveraging the strengths of both business units, we are now even more galvanized to provide impactful and comprehensive approaches to educating both health care professionals and patients/caregivers to address unmet medical needs."

Over the last year, CMEO began forming many exclusive, strategic partnerships and collaborations – including patient and community organizations, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), retail clinics and pharmacies, and payors – that no other medical education company can offer. These partnerships will provide critical guidance and/or serve as key touchpoints as KME strives to provide educational content and resources to improve health care equity and cultural humility within the communities that providers serve, and patients live.

"We worked tirelessly to form key partnerships, develop best-in-class, patient-driven medical content, and translate that content into real-world SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, timely) goals that providers could immediately implement in their respective practice settings. We have also greatly expanded our patient education offerings and our reach into international markets," said Tordoff. "We don't just talk about addressing the issues of diversity and equity, but we also make it the core of who we are as a company, from our staff and hiring practices (including providing preceptorships/internships to young professionals) to our clinical and patient faculty to weaving in key issues of health equity throughout all our activities. We are dedicated to ensuring that providers are empowered to meet patients where they are when delivering evidence-based care."

About CME Outfitters

CME Outfitters develops, distributes, and certifies continuing education activities that focus on the integration of the interprofessional care team around the globe to ensure the best care for patients. In addition, CMEO offers education to patients. CME Outfitters' educational interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, clinical case series, point-of-care education, and other innovative, reinforcing formats that leverage the latest in technology to optimize the learning environment and promote clinician and patient behavior changes. CME Outfitters also offers expert accreditation, outcomes, and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. For more information, visit www.cmeoutfitters.com.

About CE Concepts

CE Concepts designs, develops, and delivers responsive continuing medical education initiatives for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and related members of the interprofessional health care team. CEC educational modalities include grand rounds, chapter series, young investigator forums, and resident immersion programs, all with the concerted purpose of promoting clinician knowledge, improving clinical practice, and optimizing outcomes for patients. For more information, please visit www.ceconcepts.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and education resources to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's health care education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, EMT & Fire Training Inc., Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit www.KnowFully.com.

