Red Roof® Rebrands its Women Initiative and Launches SHE to Support, Help and Elevate Women

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, has evolved its Forum on Leadership for Women Entrepreneurs into a 360-degree program, SHE, to continue to support, help and elevate women. The annual SHE Leads Forum, taking place September 28-29 in Dallas, TX, will be a kickoff for a continuous infusion of inspiration for women primarily in hospitality, that facilitates sharing professional experiences and provides collaborative learning opportunities to foster change in industry.

SHE will provide thought leadership, access to resources and serve as a platform, sharing content and best practices through a dedicated website, she-leads.com, which is coming soon. Additionally, SHE will create a quarterly e- newsletter providing topical news women can use. In the meantime, more information about SHE and the SHE Leads Forum can be found at https://www.redrooffranchising.com/sheleads.

"Red Roof knows that support is essential to women overcoming barriers and thriving in the workplace," says Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer. "The company is committed to providing women the tools they need to manage more effectively so they have the critical skills and business acumen to rise in the ranks and develop the confidence to become successful business leaders."

SHE will address relevant topics related to entrepreneurship and ownership, health and wellness, personal branding and side hustles.

"Currently, 35% of Red Roof hotels are owned or partially owned by women, in a sector traditionally dominated by men," said George Limbert, Red Roof President. "Those numbers will increase as we continue to support women and provide them with access to resources they want and need to thrive."

