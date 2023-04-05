Kia EV6 GT wins prestigious 2023 World Performance Car title at this year's World Car Awards

EV6 GT combines long-range capability, spacious interior, and sophisticated design with 430 kW (585 PS) for thrilling 3.5-second 0-100 km/h performance

Kia seeks to empower customers with exciting products, innovative in-car spaces, and convenient services

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has achieved an outstanding result in this year's World Car Awards, with the Kia EV6 GT being crowned the 2023 World Performance Car.

Kia EV6 GT crowned 2023 World Performance Car (PRNewswire)

Announced at an awards ceremony during the New York International Auto Show, the recognition came from a jury of 100 distinguished international automotive journalists representing 32 countries.

Having evaluated a broad range of vehicles from around the world, the judges' recognition of Kia's vehicles serves as further validation of the brand's dedication to producing innovative mobility solutions that benefit society, in line with its 'Movement That Inspires' mindset.

Speaking of the award, President and CEO of Kia Corporation Ho Sung Song said: "To be recognized in this way by the World Car Awards' judges is a tremendous honor. As Kia transforms to become a world-leading sustainable solutions provider, we are leaving no stone unturned to create vehicles which deliver exceptional practicality while also inspiring customers through their ingenuity, technology, and design. This latest prestigious accolade provides further confirmation of the success of our strategy."

Winning the coveted 2023 World Performance Car, the Kia EV6 GT builds on the exceptional offering of the standard model, which has already been awarded the 2022 Car of the Year and the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year titles, in addition to other distinguished accolades.

With a combined power output of 430 kW (585 PS), enabling a 3.5-second 0-100km/h acceleration time and a top speed of 260 km/h, the all-electric EV6 GT's long-range capability, spacious interior, and sophisticated design saw it beat stiff competition from more traditional petrol-powered sports cars.

The design of the EV6 GT is in keeping with Kia's new brand direction, which emphasizes that movement is at the genesis of human development, enabling people to see new places, build new relationships, and have new experiences. Kia seeks to empower customers to make these connections by providing exciting products, innovative in-car spaces, and convenient services that inspire customers and free time for them to pursue the activities that they enjoy most.

Kia Corporation – about us

Kia ( www.kia.com ) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects Kia's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America