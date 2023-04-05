Discover Why Colombia Is Your Ideal New Office

A few months ago, Colombia joined the list of countries offering a special visa for digital nomads. If you haven't considered Colombia yet, what are you waiting for?

Digital nomads or even nomadic families thinking about where to go for long summer vacations seek affordable housing and lower cost of living, strong and stable internet infrastructure, less crowded cities closer to nature, easy access to essential facilities such as hospitals, schools, summer camps, and markets, and effortless procedures for visas. Colombia checks all the boxes and more.

City of Medellín, Western Colombian Andes. Photo credit: ProColombia. (PRNewswire)

The US Dollar's exchange rate and the cost-effective living spend make Colombia an appealing place to balance work and life. Colombia was first in the "Cheapest Places to Live in 2023" Index published by International Living. Its rich geography gives travelers meaningful experiences across six charming regions. Its location in the Americas, with the same time zone as half of the United States, and its unparalleled air connectivity make this country the best choice for remote workers.

"Colombia is thrilled to share with digital nomads the privilege of working from the second most biodiverse country in the world", said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the promotion agency part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism. "Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena, Cali, the Coffee Landscape, and other destinations offer a variety of coworking spaces and accommodations with specific programs developed for more extended stays where remote workers will have unforgettable experiences," she added.

Such is the case of Selina (Medellín), El Nido Coworking (Bogotá), and hotels like Corales de Indias (Cartagena) and Casa Canabal (Cartagena), to mention a few. Plus, to facilitate the arrival process of visitors, tourist operators, such as MUVON Travel, in partnership with Working Without Borders (WWB), have been working towards collecting the needs of international clients to develop customized products for longer stays.

"I first came to Colombia to study Spanish with an immersive language school called Glhee. I fell in love with the culture and applied for the Digital Nomads Visa. Now, I can work remotely while still being in this beautiful country", said Tolu Amole, an American entrepreneur.

The Nomad Visa is designed for people who want to travel around the country and stay for up to two years, with plenty of benefits found here.

For more information, please go to Colombia.travel/en.

