Axcelis Announces Shipment of 500th Purion Ion Implanter

BEVERLY, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced the shipment of its 500th Purion™ ion implanter system. The shipment went to a leading semiconductor device maker located in North America.

The Purion platform is designed to solve customers' high value, high impact, ion implantation challenges.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "This 500th Purion shipment validates our market leadership and strong customer partnerships. We look forward to extending this leadership within our broad and diverse global customer base as they continue to expand their manufacturing capacity. This large and growing Purion installed base provides a solid foundation for our Customer Solutions & Innovation aftermarket business."

Executive Vice President of Marketing and Applications Greg Redinbo stated, "The Purion ion implanter platform provides a winning combination of highly differentiated, enabling technology and productivity, designed to solve customers' high value, high impact, ion implantation challenges. The advanced Purion Product Extensions have quickly established Purion as the leader in image sensor and power device manufacturing, making Axcelis the only company with a complete family of implant products for both the Si IGBT and SiC power device market segments."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

