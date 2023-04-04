New Firestone FD694 Drive Radial Tire Delivers Longevity, Wet and Winter Performance, and Retreading Durability

The Firestone FD694 drive tire for long and regional haul applications features Firestone's deepest on-highway tread pattern designed for excellent removal mileage and even wear.

Other innovations featured in the Firestone FD694 are designed to promote traction, protect against road hazards, and enhance retreadability.

The new FD694 line of drive tires aligns with the "Economy," "Efficiency" and "Ease" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today introduced the Firestone FD694 drive tire designed to deliver exceptional mileage for long haul and regional truck applications. The new tire's proven tread pattern and dependable casing work together to provide excellent longevity alongside trusted performance in wet and winter conditions.

"Long haul and regional trucking fleets face a unique set of challenges: varied weather patterns, unpredictable roadways and pressure to efficiently deliver goods on time," said Chris Tavares, Executive Director, Commercial Marketing, Bridgestone Americas. "With the FD694, we set out to build a tire that offers more of everything for fleets of any size. The FD694 is designed to work harder to deliver more wear resistance, more durability, and more traction in all conditions, all with the trusted Firestone brand."

The FD694 drive tire offers the following key features and benefits:

A deep and high rigidity tread pattern with a solid shoulder design that offers long, even wear across a wide range of applications.

A wear-resistant tread compound designed to deliver exceptional mileage.

A cap/base compound engineered to enhance retreadability by protecting the casing from heat while promoting excellent mileage.

Wide shoulder and center grooves to help provide solid grip on wet roads.

A dependable casing optimized to fight irregular wear and featuring stone rejector platforms to help protect against hazards penetrating the belt layer.

When paired with Bandag retreads, the Firestone FD694 tire helps to reduce operating cost and environmental impacts, maximizing fleet uptime and sustainability. The FD694 can also be supported by solutions like the Bridgestone Fleet Care tire-monitoring service, IntelliTire, which provides real-time data on tire pressure monitoring, temperature and speed to detect and avoid tire issues before they happen.

The Firestone FD694 drive tire is currently available in a 295/75R22.5 size and will soon be available in three additional sizes: 11R22.5, 11R24.5, and 285/75R24.5.

The FD694 product line aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" and serves as an axis to drive towards a sustainability society. The FD694 tire supports the "Efficiency," "Economy" and "Ease" values.

