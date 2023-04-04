Fintech Guide To Support U.S. Financial Institutions

New report reveals fintechs with 100+ customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Director, the leading information resource for leadership and board members of financial institutions nationwide, today released a new report - Finding Fintechs: A Choose Your Own Adventure Guide - to provide U.S. financial institutions a roadmap on working with technology companies. This new report provides clear direction on how banks can improve efficiency, customer relationships and facilitate growth - and do it in a way that mitigates risk.

Using Bank Director's online platform FinXTech Connect , the report reveals the names of fintechs who report at least 100 U.S. financial institution clients. Built specifically for banks, FinXTech Connect is a curated, online directory of technology companies that are strategically partnering with financial institutions. The online directory was developed in 2019 - now with over 400 technology companies in FinXTech Connect, Bank Director's team includes only qualified technology companies identified by Bank Director as "bank-friendly," with a proven history of financial performance and an existing roster of bank clients. Solutions include lending platforms, payment processing applications, security, data analytics and more.

"It has always been our core focus at Bank Director to educate senior leaders and members of the board of financial institutions nationwide, and we believe FinXTech Connect and this new roadmap guide is a unique product given that Bank Director hand selected and vetted every technology company and solution to ensure they have a proven track record of working with financial institutions. This in turn allows banks to easily identify qualified partners to grow market share and gain efficiencies through new innovations," says Michelle King, president of Bank Director.

FinXTech Connect includes the following features:

Guided search function to allow banks to easily find solutions

In-depth written profiles on fintech companies working with U.S. banks

Access to key technology leaders and contact information

Product features, pricing models and core processor capabilities

A sample client list and testimonials from financial institutions

Ability for bank users to save company profiles for future reference

"Thirty-five percent of bankers responding to the Bank Director's 2022 Technology Survey say they are concerned with their bank's ability to identify technologies that would help grow their bank and 48% worry their team has an inadequate understanding of how emerging technology could impact their bank. We believe this new resource guide will provide banks the information they need to make strategic decisions to grow their institution," says Naomi Snyder, editor-in-chief of Bank Director.

With consumers' continued push into the tech world, a whole new set of challenges arise. Cybersecurity, data privacy, hackers and regulatory issues are all constantly changing problems that plague bankers in their search for fintech partnerships. Considering these challenges, banks are also responsible for managing all aspects of their business, including the fintechs they partner with. Due diligence on fintechs is a necessity. Fortunately, Bank Director's FinXTech Connect is designed for banks to uncover and become familiar with fintechs from across the globe.

For banks looking to engage in this new online platform, please contact Bank Director's vice president of Bank Services at jwall@bankdirector.com. For technology companies who would like to be interviewed and considered for FinXTech Connect, please contact Ambrose Delahoussaye, FinXTech research & marketing associate, at adelahoussaye@bankdirector.com.

About FinXTech

Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.

About BankDirector

Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America's banking industry. Since 1991, Bank Director has provided board-level research, peer-insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, Bank Director extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through Bank Director magazine, board training services and the financial industry's premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

