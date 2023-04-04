Ever.Ag Names Mike Sargent as President

Experienced Transformation Leader Will Oversee Key Initiatives To Drive Enterprise Integration and Innovation

FRISCO, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag, a leading provider of supply chain software and financial services for the agriculture industry, said today that Mike Sargent has joined the company as President, a new position.

Mike Sargent has led large-scale transformations, converting software portfolios into powerful platforms that drive customer value and improve financial performance. (PRNewswire)

Ever.Ag has led the industry in assembling a truly unparalleled set of technology and financial service capabilities.

In his role, Mr. Sargent will be responsible for bringing strategic focus and operational excellence to drive further innovation in the Ever.Ag Software business. He will report to Scott Sexton, Ever.Ag's chief executive officer.

"The addition of Mike to our senior leadership team reflects Ever.Ag's commitment to investing in high-impact talent and technology as we shape a bold, new future for Ever.Ag and our customers," Mr. Sexton said. "Mike brings to Ever.Ag the senior-level experience we need as the Ag sector matures away from point solutions to solve end-to-end processes by leveraging technology, financial services and operations support."

Over the last 12 years Mr. Sargent has led large-scale transformations, converting software portfolios into powerful platforms that drive customer value and improve financial performance. He has held senior positions at Computer Associates, Riverbed Technology, Aternity, and Single Digits.

"I am very excited to join the Ever.Ag team at this pivotal point in the company's evolution," Mr. Sargent said. "The Ag sector faces a unique set of challenges, and Ever.Ag has led the industry in assembling a truly unparalleled set of technology and financial service capabilities. There's enormous opportunity in leveraging those capabilities to deliver innovative solutions that unlock huge value for our customers. I look forward to working with the team to take Ever.Ag to the next level."

Prior to his software leadership roles, Mr. Sargent was a senior partner for 18 years at Oliver Wyman, the New York-based international management consulting firm, where he led the Communications, Media and Technology practice.

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag offers innovative AgTech solutions and services that empower agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. The breadth of its solutions is uniquely capable of supporting the complex needs of companies involved in dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness. With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically across every stage of the supply chain.

