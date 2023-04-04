Cambrex Opens New Stability Storage Facility in Belgium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that their stability storage business, Q1 Scientific, has opened a new 20,000 sq ft cGMP facility in Belgium, expanding its capacity for environmentally-controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries across Europe.

Strategically located in the Liège region and approximately 90 kilometers from Brussels, the new state-of-the-art temperature-controlled and monitored storage facility provides 35,000 temperature-controlled storage spaces for all key ICH climatic zones, including long-term, intermediate, and accelerated stability trials including 2 – 8°C, 25°C / 60%RH and 40°C / 75%RH.

Tom Loewald, CEO at Cambrex said, "Following our acquisition of Q1 Scientific in June 2022, we have continued to see an increase in demand for stability storage services. This expansion provides easily accessible capacity in continental Europe, as well as flexibility to react quickly and effectively to customers' changing requirements."

From this new location, Q1 Scientific will serve pharmaceutical companies across Europe under the leadership of the new Belgium General Manager, Cécile Jacoby.

Stephen Delaney, Managing Director of Q1 Scientific said, "Opening in Belgium is a significant milestone for Q1 Scientific and we are excited to be adding to our fast-growing stability storage business. Operating two sites will be a great benefit to our European customers, who can now expect greater temperature-controlled transport options in mainland Europe."

This expansion into Belgium complements Q1 Scientific's existing footprint in Waterford, Ireland, and is consistent with Cambrex's strategy to expand its portfolio of specialized solutions for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing across North America and Europe.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,400 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

About Q1 Scientific

Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex company, offers environmentally controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries at their 20,000 sq ft. cGMP facility. As the first company in the sector to establish in Ireland, Q1 Scientific is revolutionizing the way pharmaceutical companies store their products, helping to improve the speed it takes for new drugs to reach the marketplace along with saving companies the expense of building and monitoring their own storage chambers.

