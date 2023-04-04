BTG Pactual launches BTG Dol, the world's first dollar-backed stablecoin from a bank

Investors seeking to 'dollarize' their assets have a safe and liquid option to protect their investments in the Bank's new instrument

SÃO PAULO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, announces the launch of its first stablecoin through Mynt, the Bank's crypto platform. BTG Dol is a crypto asset, with a price backed by the US dollar and a 1 to 1 parity, which enables interacting between the traditional financial system and the new digital economy.

BTG Dol is structured as a stablecoin, a type of crypto asset backed by a stable asset, in this case the US dollar (USD), it offers its holders the opportunity to 'dollarize' part of their equity in a simple, efficient, and secure manner.

"Once again, we are innovating in using financial technology in our clients' benefit. When buying BTG Dol, investors have access to an easier, safer and smarter way to invest in dollars", says André Portilho, Head of Digital Assets at BTG Pactual.

BTG Dol is custodied by BTG Pactual, who guarantees and manages its backing, providing the entire security framework for the asset, such as due diligence, money laundering prevention, and Compliance processes.

For Marcel Monteiro, Head of Operations at Mynt, the new cryptocurrency positions BTG as a benchmark in the market. "We recently launched eight new assets, we already have 22 cryptocurrencies on the platform, and now we have our own stablecoin. This shows that the Bank trusts technology and will continue with its commitment to offering new innovative digital products and services, with the solidity and trust that are BTG's hallmark", says Monteiro.

BTG Dol, BTG's new crypto asset, is now available for purchase on the BTG Pactual investment platform and on the Mynt app. It is possible to start investing from R$ 100.

About Mynt

In the Mynt app, users have a simplified access to investments in crypto assets, as well as educational materials about crypto, quotes, market, and technology news. Another differential is having Mynt's own team available to answer all questions from customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, access the website and follow Mynt's social media.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America and is active in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Asset Management, Wealth Management and Banking. It has cemented its status as one of the country´s most innovative investment platforms, offering a full range of banking services to support clients in their day-to-day life and in building their own stories. We are also pioneers on the ESG front, with financial products that support the transition to a greener, more sustainable economy. Our award-winning bank has won numerous international awards and has over six thousand employees in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the US, Portugal and England.

View original content:

SOURCE BTG Pactual