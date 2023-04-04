Brightspeed Ends First Quarter with Newly Launched Brightspeed Fiber Internet Available in Six States

Company Plans to Bring Ultrafast, Gig Internet Accessibility to 1 Million Premises by Year-End

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), today announced it has officially started selling its gig internet service via its newly built next-generation Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network just six months after officially launching as a standalone company.

Homes and small businesses in parts of Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that previously had limited high-speed broadband internet options can now subscribe to Brightspeed Fiber Internet, the company's newly launched XGS-PON (10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network) fiber broadband service. This launch represents the first phase of Brightspeed's high-speed fiber deployment. The company plans to reach 1 million homes and small businesses by year end.

Brightspeed's new state-of-the-art network, with boosted capabilities and symmetrical upload and download speeds, is now available to families and small businesses in select areas within the company's first six states, with more locations coming online weekly throughout 2023. Brightspeed Fiber Internet plans include a Wi-Fi 6 router, the latest wireless networking standard ensuring optimal speed and performance in every room of today's device-dense homes and offices.

"We've all learned firsthand the incredible impact faster internet service can have in enabling families and businesses to reliably work, study, stream, connect and play," said Bob Mudge, Brightspeed chief executive officer. "Through the launch of our new Brightspeed Fiber network, we are investing in the technology to fuel those important connections. We hit the ground running as a company with this first phase of deployment and we are confident this is only the beginning of what is possible for our customers and for Brightspeed."

Brightspeed is also using a geospatial software solution to accelerate the planning, design, construction and maintenance of its network build, as well as plug-and-play network distribution technology and industry-leading cloud platforms to enable end-to-end workflows.

"We are building a modern network using the latest technology with the goal of delivering the fastest, most reliable service when and where our customers need it," said Tom Maguire, Brightspeed chief operating officer. "Providing our customers with a fully connected home or business can provide access to opportunities they may not have had before."

Brightspeed has a service territory encompassing more than 6.5 million locations in mainly rural and suburban communities across the Midwest, Southeast and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Today, Brightspeed serves more than 1 million customers in these areas, primarily through its existing broadband network. Brightspeed's planned investment of at least $2 billion in its network transformation will bring faster and more reliable internet service to more than 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, primarily targeting locations where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

New and existing customers are encouraged to visit www.brightspeed.com or call 1-833-MYBRSPD (1-833-692-7773) to check availability of Brightspeed Fiber Internet in their area.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Brightspeed's vision is to promote a world where people and businesses have access to the connectivity they need to accomplish what is important. Our more than 4,000 employees are committed to bridging the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information, please visit www.Brightspeed.com.

