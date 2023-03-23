Overbond launches trade size-sensitive AI bond liquidity and pricing analytic that auto-adjusts in real time for buy and sell trades; wins A-Team Group award for Most Innovative AI

Overbond launches trade size-sensitive AI bond liquidity and pricing analytic that auto-adjusts in real time for buy and sell trades; wins A-Team Group award for Most Innovative AI

TORONTO and LONDON, UK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Overbond, the leading API-based credit trading automation and execution service in the global capital markets, has launched next-generation AI-driven liquidity and price confidence analytics that auto-adapt to trade size and direction. This launch coincides with Overbond winning the A-Team Group award for Most Innovative AI in Trading Initiative.

www.overbond.com (CNW Group/Overbond Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Buy-side traders aim to increase the speed and quality of execution and manage trading costs. However, they often encounter differences between prices and liquidity on the bid side and prices and liquidity on the ask side for a given CUSIP/ISIN.

Execution desk traders need to best-execute trades in the full size desired. To do this, they need analytics that provide enhanced liquidity discovery and size-sensitive pricing. The Overbond data science team solved this problem by engineering a superior AI analytic that separately measures inventory for buy and sell trades.

The Overbond data science team harnessed the power of auto-adjusting AI to aggregate data from pre-trade streams and post-trade historical data and applied additional innovative modeling tools such as case-mix adjusted cluster analysis (CMAC) and total market capacity per ISIN/CUSIP. One of the most innovative aspects of the solution is the first-time application of auto-adjusting AI with new mathematical techniques such as CMAC from sister fields such as medical science.

"Adjusting Overbond liquidity and price confidence scores for trade size and direction greatly enhances the powerful edge that Overbond buy-side clients gain from using our AI suite. Traders will get increased coverage and precision of our automated execution API feeds. We're also happy to win the A-Team Group award for Most Innovative AI" said Vuk Magdelinic, CEO of Overbond.

About Overbond

Overbond is a developer of process-redefining, AI-driven data and analytics and trade automation solutions for the global fixed income markets. Overbond performs market surveillance, data aggregation and normalization, and deep AI quantitative observation on more than 250,000 corporate bonds and fixed income ETFs. Applying proprietary artificial intelligence to pricing, curve visualization, market liquidity and automated reporting, Overbond enables trade automation and enhances trade performance and portfolio returns. Clients of Overbond include global investment banks, broker-dealers, institutional investors across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.overbond.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Overbond Ltd.