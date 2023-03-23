ESALON EXPANDS ITS MASS MARKET FOOTPRINT WITH PERSONAL COLORIST KIT LAUNCH AT CVS

eSalon Continues Its Hair Color Industry Takeover Both At-Home and in Retail by Offering Its Award-Winning Hair Color to Over 1,900 Nationwide Stores

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning, custom home hair color brand eSalon is expanding its omnichannel presence with a national launch into over 1,900 CVS brick-and-mortar stores.

Known for Custom Hair Color Set winning the Allure Best of Beauty award for "Best Permanent Hair Color" seven times, eSalon is launching their Personal Colorist Kit in 9 universally-flattering, popular shades pre-made for CVS customers to conveniently color at home.

The Personal Colorist Kit ($19.99) utilizes the same high-precision and patented color mixing technology eSalon is known for, the kit includes 0% Ammonia Permanent Hair Color, Developer, Classic Shampoo & Conditioner Packettes, Stain Guard & Remover, a pair of Non-Latex Gloves and easy-to-follow instructions - with the bonus of a personal licensed colorist for one-on-one guidance just a call or email away. CVS customers can also scan a QR code in the store display to visit a dedicated co-branded site, esalon.com/cvs , to order their very own custom hair color.

The CVS partnership comes on the heels of eSalon's hair color and hair care launch on Amazon in March 2022, and QVC debut in March 2021.

"We're thrilled to bring our professional-grade hair color to CVS, making eSalon even more accessible to those who want to color at home," said Dr. Greta Rose, eSalon CEO. "This retail expansion of the Personal Colorist Kit is another exciting step for us in our planned omnichannel growth."

The Personal Colorist Kit is available in CVS stores and online at CVS.com .

About eSalon

eSalon offers fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to-door. With over 330k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to date throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith , the first and only custom hair color for men, in the U.S. and then expanded into Europe in June 2021. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care , with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners, and Masques for all hair types with pigment and aroma options.

