DATASSENTIAL NAMES NEW CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced it has named a new Chief Technology Officer to further advance its big data and AI solutions for hundreds of food and beverage companies looking to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products.

Eram Farooqui , who joined Datassential in November 2021 as its head of engineering, will take on the new role, focusing on better aligning the company's technology with its goals, and empowering customers to make simply smarter decisions. Her responsibilities will include promoting strong technical leadership and evolving high quality solutions that can continue to grow and scale with Datassential.

"Eram has already made a significant positive impact on the company, strengthening our engineering capabilities, improving the stability and reliability of our products and fostering a culture of innovation," CEO Jim Emling said. "As we move forward on our growth journey, we are looking forward to what her proven vision and leadership can bring to this new role."

Farooqui has more than 20 years of software development and leadership experience. Prior to Datassential, she was the Vice President of Engineering at Figg, formerly known as Augeo, a card-linked loyalty platform. She attended New York University and received a B.S. in Computer Science from Stony Brook University.

"I'm excited to take on the role of CTO, as we enter a new era and reimagine our approach to technology and data," Farooqui said. "I look forward to helping our clients tap into new and exciting insights from Datassential's proprietary data."

Datassential is the data intelligence platform guiding the biggest names in food and beverage on trends, innovation, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of software and research solutions, customers rely on Datassential to know what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

