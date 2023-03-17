World Boss, A Fully On-Chain Web 3 Game by RMG Studio, Released Closed Beta

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RMG Studio, a leading Web3 game studio, has announced the launch of its new game, World Boss. This full-chain game has been launched on the Binance Smart Chain, and players have been able to participate in a closed beta on March 16.

World Boss is the first game launched by RMG Studio this year with its tokenomics design as its strength. This game allows any digital currency to be used as in-game currency. After the first round of using USDT, a variety of different tokens will be used as HP to attack the boss. The game's logic is also very simple: All players come to fight the Boss together. After the World Boss is refreshed, players can kill the Boss within a certain time. Players who kill the Boss will immediately get back 60% of the attack token and get 8% of the killing reward. If the boss is not killed within the specified time, the current round of the game is over and players will enter a new round.

RMG Studio sees World Boss as an infinite game, and they proposed this concept in their latest article Why We Are Bullish on Infinite Games . The advantage of an infinite game is that although each round of World Boss has a clear boundary, which makes it seem like a finite game, but exactly because each round has an end, the bubbles accumulated in the system will be eliminated at the end and everyone will have motivation to start from scratch.

In stark contrast, Axie Infinity looks like an infinite game, but when the economic system expands, the bubble reaches a certain level, and newly entered players and funds are insufficient, it is difficult to avoid the death spiral. Projects generally do not have enough motivation to continue building, and continue with huge "debts". Instead, it's the human choice to start new projects. So the seemingly infinite game is actually a finite game.

RMG Studio believes that infinite games are the holy grail of the entire Web3 game. What Web3 games currently need to solve most is sustainable tokenomics. World Boss is just the beginning of practicing the concept of infinite games. RMG Studio will design more tokenomics in the future, and make the game more acceptable to the public through the magic combination of token and NFT.

In order to align with the current blockchain infrastructure, each game developed by RMG Studio will have fully on-chain and anti-bot features. RMG Studio firmly believes that when such tokenomics practice is stable, and Web2 game players with different preferences are introduced into Web3, a full-scale explosion of Web3 games will come.

About RMG Studio

A community incubator focused on web3 games. Only incubates fully on-chain games with well-designed in-game economic models.

About World Boss

World Boss is the first game launched by RMG Studio, containing several types of bosses and four types of status in the game. World Boss has a unique economic model and on-chain design that are aimed at creating a fair and transparent gaming experience that rewards players for their participation and skill.

