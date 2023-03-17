CeraVe Puts Dermatologists on Parade in New Orleans to Reinforce the Importance of Daily SPF with New #21DaysofSPF Challenge

Global Skincare Brand Kicks Off Campaign with Top Dermatologists and Creators Ahead of the Annual American Academy of Dermatology Conference

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the United States1, hit the streets of New Orleans with some of social media's biggest dermatologists and top content creators like Avani Gregg, to launch the #21DaysofSPF Challenge. According to the American Academy of Dermatology2, exposure to UV rays is the most preventable risk factor when it comes to skin cancer, which is why dermatologists recommend using sunscreen every day. Since it is widely believed that committing for 21 days can help form a new habit, these skin experts and influential voices are joining CeraVe to help consumers make sunscreen application a daily habit for healthier skin.

The New Orleans takeover featured two of the internet's favorite truth-tellers, Dude with Sign and Dudette with Sign, who joined over 50 of social media's most-followed dermatologists for the parade in the French Quarter. Starting at the historic Jackson Square, a float built with larger-than-life components reminded passersby to "WEAR SPF." Along the way, dermatologists strutted the streets with fun signs featuring dermatologist-approved sun-safe skin advice to further amplify the moment.

All sun exposure, even indirect or unintentional, can still impact the skin. In fact, according to the International Ultraviolet Association, normal glass (as used in windows) is transparent to UV radiation, so almost all UVA light will pass through glass.3 Yet, a recent CeraVe survey of Americans4 showed that sitting near windows is one of the moments where they are least likely to apply sunscreen, with 29% citing when working indoors by a window and 28% while driving – two different behaviors that expose skin to UV rays. The same survey found that 23% say they are least likely to apply sunscreen when it is cloudy, and a whopping 64% even admitted they don't think they need to wear sunscreen every day. However, like brushing teeth, it's critical to apply daily for optimal skin health.

"Wearing sunscreen every day is one of the easiest, yet most important ways to keep skin healthy, but it is often overlooked as a regular step in a skincare routine, particularly when it is not a hot, sunny day," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, M.D., M.P.H. "Regardless of the season, weather, location or activities, applying SPF daily is essential to help protect skin from UV exposure which will have both short- and long-term benefits for the skin. This can be as simple as incorporating CeraVe's moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 30 into a skincare routine each morning."

A clinical L'Oréal study released in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology5 found that daily sun exposure not only damages skin cells, but also significantly reduces the level of ceramide 3 in the skin and impairs the quality of essential ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II in the skin barrier. Ceramides, which are lipids found in the skin barrier, are a critical component of skin barrier protection, making CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion a key to a healthy morning skincare routine. Enriched with these essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid for hydration, this broad-spectrum sunscreen helps protect from short-term and long-term damage caused by exposure to UV rays, while simultaneously hydrating and restoring the skin barrier.

"As part of our commitment to providing therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe is making dermatological advice more accessible and digestible so that everyone has the tools they need for achieving healthy skin," said Gene Colón, Global Senior Vice President, Medical Relations & Communications for CeraVe at L'Oréal. "Dermatologists are both our biggest advocates and the most trusted resources for consumers, so by pairing them with some of the internet's most popular names, we are expanding our reach of critical sun care education and ultimately, helping people improve their daily skincare habits for healthier skin."

CeraVe goes beyond traditional marketing to educate consumers on skin health. Extensive information about the science of skin, skin types and common skin concerns is easily accessible through the brand's website and social pages. Plus, authentic collaborations with dermatologists and other healthcare professionals further help drive and empower consumers to make the best decisions for their skin. From quizzes and self-assessments to a range of resources and products – all to help consumers understand their skin and choose the right products for their specific needs.

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 is one of the many products in the full range of dermatologist-developed therapeutic skincare products with three essential ceramides, including cleansers and body moisturizers. For more skincare tips and product information, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

