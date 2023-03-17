Building the Bridge to Homeownership: New American Funding Partnering with Uqual to Help Borrowers Become Loan Ready

Lender expands efforts to help deserving people become homeowners

TUSTIN, Calif., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF) believes people face too many hurdles when trying to buy a home. That's why the mortgage company focuses on first-time homebuyers and those in underserved communities.

For some would-be homebuyers, their credit may be a major obstacle. Others may face debt-to-income challenges, particularly in today's economy. To help overcome those hurdles, NAF is partnering with Uqual, a full-service loan readiness company, to help prospective borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership.

Through this partnership, customers who wouldn't otherwise qualify for a loan will be connected with Uqual, which provides access to multiple services to help consumers improve key lending metrics. Uqual provides a suite of tools and resources that:

Give access to a fintech platform including debt reduction, credit management, and money saving

Provide ongoing 1:1 access to a Loan Readiness Coach

Create a personalized action plan to show what steps should be taken to improve lendability

Uqual clients also receive a personalized Loan Readiness Score™ that tracks their progress on reaching their home loan and provides regular updates. Clients can track their debt-to-income, credit, and down payment savings all in one easy-to-understand dashboard.

Upon completion of the loan readiness program, borrowers will be reconnected with NAF for their mortgage needs. NAF will provide a $500 lender credit to clients who successfully complete the program.

"We believe in serving people who've been overlooked," NAF Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "We're thrilled to partner with Uqual to help fulfill the dream of homeownership for those who may have thought their financial situation was standing in their way. This partnership will help us build a bridge to homeownership for deserving people nationwide."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 244,700+ loans for approximately $64.5 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

