TOMMY JOHN'S EMERGENCY UNDERWEAR REPLACEMENT ACT IS A RESPONSE TO CURRENT FINANCIAL UNCERTAINTY

Beloved underwear brand continues to provide comfort and support during challenging times.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy John, a premium comfort-focused lifestyle brand, has announced its Emergency Underwear Replacement Act in response to the stress and uncertainty of current financial news.

With their tongue firmly in their cheek, Tommy John is hosting a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer on all their underwear, supporting customers who may have experienced a turbulent week given the recent news cycle. Using the code REFRESH at checkout customers can get a free pair of underwear with every two pairs purchased.

"There's not much we can do to alleviate stress and concern during these challenging economic times," says Tom Patterson, CEO and Co-Founder of Tommy John. "What we can do is provide more comfortable solutions to our customers, and hopefully offer a little support in the process."

Through the use of premium fabrics, innovative fit and problem solving functionality, Tommy John has created the world's most comfortable Men's and Women's Underwear. Tommy John's Men's Underwear assortment includes six silhouettes in seven fabric collections. Tommy John's Women's Underwear assortment includes five silhouettes in six fabric collections. The brand offers this wide variety of styles so that customers can best customize their preferred wearing experience. Underwear prices range from $15-$48.

Tommy John's Emergency Underwear Replacement Act is in effect as of today through Monday.

To purchase: please visit www.tommyjohn.com or follow @tommyjohn to learn more.

About Tommy John:

Tommy John is a comfort-focused lifestyle brand committed to addressing the real problems that men and women have with their clothing. Each product contains proprietary fabrics, innovative fit, and functionality that eliminates unnecessary discomfort and adjustments. Tommy John launched in 2008 with the world's first patented undershirt with a stay-tucked guarantee and has since expanded into underwear, bras, loungewear, and apparel. Tommy John products can be found in over 3,000 retail locations including Nordstrom, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and in Tommy John stores in SouthPark Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina, Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas, The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, Southlake Town Square just outside of Dallas, Texas, and online at tommyjohn.com.

