Linux Foundation Training & Certification & Cloud Native Computing Foundation Partner with CoRise to Prepare 50,000 Professionals for the Certified Kubernetes Administrator Exam

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation Training & Certification and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) today announced a partnership with CoRise to support its newest learning path designed to significantly increase the number of qualified and certified DevOps professionals worldwide by 50,000 over the next two years.

Increasing the number of technical professionals certified in Kubernetes is important for any organization.

The curriculum consists of three instructor-led courses, the first of which is free, that prepare professionals to sit for the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam. The courses are:

DevOps Crash Course: an introduction to the principles of DevOps covering key technologies used in modern software development and deployment. Docker and Container Fundamentals: lays the groundwork for understanding how containers provide a powerful platform for running and managing applications. Kubernetes: Managing Containers at Scale: provides an overview of Kubernetes and the skills needed to deploy a standalone or multi-tier application.

The demand for Kubernetes proficient DevOps professionals has increased significantly in recent years due to the explosive growth of digital transformation and cloud native projects. DevOps emphasizes collaboration and communication between development and operations teams, enabling them to deliver software quickly and reliably. Kubernetes provides a platform for automating many of the tasks that are critical to DevOps, such as continuous deployment, scaling, and monitoring.

"Increasing the number of technical professionals certified in Kubernetes is important for any organization to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, deliver higher quality software, and ultimately provide a better end user experience," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are pleased to partner with CoRise to deliver a free, live training experience on their learning platform."

"Our cutting-edge, AI-powered, edtech platform, combined with the Linux Foundation's industry leading CKA certification, will help tens of thousands of professionals acquire the DevOps and Kubernetes skills needed to propel their careers forward through an immersive and personalized, cohort-based experience," said Julia Stiglitz, CEO and Co-Founder, CoRise.

Each course will blend today's best-in-class online learning technologies, allowing each cohort to:

Work on projects led by industry experts

Attend live and recorded weekly instructor-led sessions

Interact with instructors

Obtain personalized, AI-driven support

CoRise instructors will bring extensive, real-world experience to their classes and include such industry leaders as:

Sourabh Bajaj , Co-founder and CTO, CoRise, whose background includes several engineering roles at Google Brain working on Tensorflow, at Coursera working on data and ML infrastructure and at Neeva.

Jamie Duncan , GCP & App Transformation Customer Engineer, Google, is the author of OpenShift In Action . His focus centers on the fundamental aspects of Kubernetes as a strategic tool to solve operational challenges.

Gari Singh, Product Manager, Google Cloud, Google, has over 23 years of experience in all aspects of product delivery including architecture, development, product and cloud delivery, product management, technical sales and consulting.

Enrollment is now open for DevOps Crash Course, the first course in the series, which is free, at: https://corise.com/course/devops-crash-course . The cohort will begin on June 12th, and runs for 2 weeks. Enrollment will open shortly for the follow-on courses, which will cost $400 individually or $1,000 as part of a CoRise annual subscription that provides access to more than 40 courses.

CoRise recommends that prospective students have some experience with command lines and containers. While some programming experience is recommended, it is not required. Students looking to gain experience prior to enrolling should review the Linux Foundation's free training catalog . IT professionals can find more information about the Linux Foundation's 14 professional certifications, including the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), here .

