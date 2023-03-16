Läderach Releases Limited-Edition Premium Fresh Artisanal Chocolate Bunnies and Chocolate Eggs Just in Time for Spring and Easter

More than 25 Seasonal Chocolate Items Available Online and In 40 Stores Across the US and Canada

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Available now through the Easter holiday, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is offering the freshest collection of premium Spring and Easter artisanal chocolates delivered directly from Switzerland – including their signature Chocolate Bunnies and Eggs. These chocolates' freshness and high quality reflect Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean to bar to shop and oversight from world chocolate master Elias Läderach. Whether celebrating the holiday with an iconic chocolate bunny or enjoying the spring season with a unique treat for yourself or as a gift, these premium chocolates can help elevate everyday occasions for oneself and others.

Läderach Releases Limited-Edition Premium Fresh Artisanal Chocolate Bunnies and Chocolate Eggs for Spring and Easter

Highlights of these limited-edition chocolates include:

Name (Price – USD & CAD)

Easter Bunny Lou Milk and Dark 15.5cm ( USD 14.00 & CAD 16.00 ) – The Easter bunny Lou in milk and dark chocolate inspires others with a bright face and big wide eyes, hand-decorated by Läderach's artisan chocolatiers in Switzerland .

Easter Bunny Cleo Milk, Grand Cru or Raspberry White 17cm ( USD 25.00 & CAD 28.00 ) - Made of a totally unique combination of white chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries, she comes by her pinkness naturally. Cleo is hand-decorated by Läderach's artisan chocolatiers in Switzerland and wears a colorful bow around her neck.

Easter Bunny Rocher Milk & Rocher Dark (USD 23.00) – Available in the USA only, this 17cm tall bunny, made of creamy milk chocolate or dark chocolate, is decorated with roasted, slivered almonds and is adorned with a colorful hand-tied ribbon.

FrischSchoggi Sticks Easter Box Max ( USD 51.00 & CAD 62.00 ) - This attractive box with an egg-shaped see-through window offers Läderach's most popular FrischSchoggi varieties.

Little Eggs Assorted 12 pieces ( USD 23.00 & CAD 26.00 ) – 12 speckled chocolate eggs featuring an exceptionally stylish quail egg look in a 12-piece box. The eggs come in three flavors: milk chocolate with rice crispies; white chocolate with strawberry and rice crispies; white chocolate with orange, mango, and rice crispies.

Pralines Cleo Milk and Dark – open sale ( USD 2.39 & CAD 2.09 ) – The Praline Cleo Milk features Hazelnut-gianduja, covered with the finest milk chocolate, decorated with a white chocolate Cleo. The Praline Cleo Dark includes Truffle-filling with a ganache of 70% chocolate from Ecuador.

"We're welcoming the new spring season and celebrating Easter by bringing consumers the joy of fresh Swiss chocolate," said Lisa D'Angelo, marketing director, Läderach North America. "This Spring, our team at Läderach is proud to offer chocolate lovers a chance to indulge in our hand-decorated artisanal bunnies, eggs, and more. We know how much these chocolates bring nostalgia and excitement to the season – so our team in Switzerland dedicates time to ensuring this limited-edition collection has the finest ingredients and the highest quality Swiss milk chocolate or single-origin dark chocolate that truly delights all the five senses."

In addition to its Spring and Easter seasonal collection, Läderach offers more than 85 varieties of chocolates, including Vegan and Kosher Dairy-certified varieties. The Kosher Dairy-certified chocolate includes all packaged and open sale items except for open sale and packaged pralines & truffles containing alcohol. Läderach chocolate can be experienced and purchased in 40 premium fresh chocolate stores in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Toronto, and the Washington DC area. Läderach chocolate is also available online at laderach.com.

About Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, the Swiss chocolate manufacturer, stands for three core values: freshness, artisanal skills, and Swissness. Founded in 1962, the family company employs approximately 1,500 people from more than 50 countries across the Group, which is headquartered in the Swiss canton of Glarus. Läderach oversees the entire production process from the cocoa bean to the store counter and manufactures its chocolate exclusively in Switzerland. This makes them one of just a few premium producers to guarantee sustainable quality from the cocoa bean to the end product. The artisanal crafted premium products are sold at more than 150 Läderach chocolateries with sales locations in 15 countries, as well as via franchise partners in the Middle East and Asia. Chocolate lovers can also order the specialties from Switzerland in Läderach's online shop (www.laderach.com).

