Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter Opening 16 June 2023

Tickets on sale 22 March 2023 at WBStudioTour.JP pre-book only

TOKYO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner. Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter today announced it will officially open its doors on Friday 16th June 2023, with tickets going on sale 22 March 2023 at 14:00 JST. Stepping into the new walking tour, visitors will be taken behind-the-scenes of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films into the incredible world of film production.

Warner. Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo (PRNewswire)

For over 25 years, J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter stories have captivated and inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world. Today, the Wizarding World celebrates the global community of fans of all ages who cherish these tales and seek to dive even further into the magic of the characters, the values they represent and the adventures they embark upon.

Opening for the first time in Tokyo, this brand-new Studio Tour will invite fans to step onto breathtaking sets including the iconic Great Hall at Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest where they will see exquisite costumes and come face to face with magical creatures while learning filmmaking secrets. Fans will also enjoy lots of fun activities including riding a broomstick, drinking a refreshing Butterbeer, appearing in a moving portrait in the halls of Hogwarts, stepping into the crowd of a Quidditch game and shopping from a huge range of products, many of which are only available at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo.

To mark the occasion, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo revealed the first of many magical film sets – The Hogwarts Express on Platform 9 ¾. At an event featuring Mana Ashida and Harry Sugiyama, the media were invited to pose for the' push a trolley through the wall to Platform 9 ¾' photo opportunity and even step onboard the train. Visitors exploring the Studio Tour will be able to imagine how Hogwarts students would have felt and enjoy the same experiences as they journeyed to Hogwarts.

The Platform 9 ¾ set was created by the original Harry Potter filmmakers using authentic techniques. It's home to the Hogwarts Express which is an original British steam locomotive that was built in 1929 called The Dumbleton Hall. Operated by the Great Western Railway, it continued to run for over 35 years until it was retired. The locomotive was refurbished in England, then shipped to Japan to take up its position at the Studio Tour.

Torben Jensen, VP and GM, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter said: "The Studio Tour is a completely new experience for Harry Potter fans in Japan and I'm so excited to open the doors on 16th June. In addition to fantastic interactive features, multiple photo opportunities and the world's largest Harry Potter shop, the Studio Tour will exclusively showcase a number of incredible film sets that are one of a kind."

Ms. Mana Ashida commented: "I love the Harry Potter series, so I'm very happy to be standing on Platform 9 ¾. I've heard that some of the sets will be on show for the first time in Japan and I'm really looking forward to seeing those."

Mr. Harry Sugiyama said: "I'm here today as a presenter, having narrated the English version of the film that introduces Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo in Japan and I'm really looking forward to exploring the sets for the first time. I am very excited to see the Hogwarts Express."

Also featured in this section of the Studio Tour is The Great Wizarding Express, a set that is exclusive to Tokyo, which appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The train carriage is art deco in styling, to match the era, and is decorated with ornate detailing throughout recreating the appearance of birdseye maple, ebony and brass inlay strips. Depicting the scene where Newt Scamander leads an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, the mannequins display the costumes of Newt Scamander, Jacob Kowalski, Theseus Scamander, Bunty Broadacre, Yusuf Kama and Eulalia "Lally" Hicks.

The Studio Tour will also be home to the largest Harry Potter shop in the world, featuring 14 themed sections that are decorated with over 7,000 bespoke and specially sourced props. The areas are beautifully designed and take inspiration from elements of the shops on Diagon Alley including Honeydukes, Ollivanders and Flourish and Blotts. A huge range of products will be available to buy, many of which have been exclusively developed for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo. In addition, visitors can enjoy a choice of restaurants and cafés which will serve a celebration of traditional British fare such as fish and chips, roast beef, English breakfast and Afternoon Tea.

This will be the largest indoor Harry Potter attraction in the world and visitors can expect to spend around four hours exploring the only Warner Bros. Studio Tour to open in Asia. Building on the phenomenal success of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - the Making of Harry Potter which opened in 2012 and has maintained exceptional visitor reviews, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo will feature exclusive sets only available in this location, providing visitors with an experience like no other.

Notes to Editors

Tickets to the Studio Tour will be available on the official website from 22nd March at 14:00 JST.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Adult – ¥6,300

Junior - ¥5,200

Child - ¥3,800

All tickets must be pre-booked and will not be available to buy at Studio Tour.

About: Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter

About: Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands. Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions. This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned tours and retail experiences also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops. The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

About Latest WW information:

Official Website: https://warnerbros.co.jp/franchise/wizardingworld/ Official Twitter: @wizardingw_jp

About: Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV, and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

