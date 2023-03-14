ZeroEyes Partners with National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) to Streamline Procurement Process for A.I. Gun Detection Tech

Cooperative Purchasing Agreement Enables Public Sector Organizations to Contract with ZeroEyes at Competitive Prices Without Lengthy Request For Proposal Process

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced it was awarded a cooperative contract through NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance), an OMNIA Partners company. Through the partnership, NCPA will provide public sector organizations with access to pre-negotiated, discounted contracts for ZeroEyes' A.I. gun detection technology.

By leveraging the cooperative purchasing agreement, state and local government, K-12 and higher education, and nonprofit organizations can avoid the expense and administrative burden of conducting their own RFP (request for proposal) process.

All cooperative purchasing contracts available through NCPA and OMNIA Partners are publicly awarded by a lead agency using applicable procurement laws and regulations. Region 14 ESC (Education Service Center) awarded ZeroEyes with this exclusive contract following a rigorous solicitation process.

"We are proud to add ZeroEyes to our robust portfolio of high-quality cooperative contracts," said Doug Looney, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Sales, OMNIA Partners. "Participating organizations can now adopt ZeroEyes' proactive A.I. gun detection and response technology without the stress of a lengthy and costly procurement process."

"Our goal is to protect as many American lives as possible from gun-related violence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are happy to enter this cooperative purchasing agreement to encourage increased adoption of ZeroEyes' technology within the public sector. By simplifying the contractual process and making it more efficient and cost-effective, this enables us to focus our time and resources on what truly matters: saving lives."

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEAL team leaders and technologists that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its A.I. to be the most comprehensive gun detection technology on the market. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists verify every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents for situational awareness, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon, and last known real-time location. Furthermore, ZeroEyes' A.I. does not perform any facial recognition, nor receive, record, store, or share videos or images of any kind.

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

ZeroEyes is deployed across a variety of industries in 30+ states, including K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, shopping malls, places of worship, hospitals, military bases, manufacturing plants, casinos and Fortune 500 campuses.

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com

