Ting Internet lights largest market to-date, bringing fast, reliable fiber Internet to Alexandria, Virginia

Thousands of local residents can gain access to Ting's symmetrical gigabit fiber Internet at no cost through the Affordable Connectivity Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ting Internet , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), has announced its highly sought after fiber Internet is now available in initial Alexandria neighborhoods.

Known for its world-class customer support and dedication to the communities in which it operates, Ting provides lightning-fast, low latency, ultra reliable Internet for local residents and businesses. Since launching in Charlottesville in early 2015, the nationwide Internet service provider (ISP) has grown and is now operating in seven states across the country.

In an industry leading offering, Ting will offer gigabit symmetrical Internet to all Alexandria residents who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) at no cost to them—this includes 4,000 affordable housing units as part of Ting's agreement with the City of Alexandria. All those who qualify for the ACP will also receive one Eero router rental at no charge and can purchase a $100 Lenovo tablet for a one-time $20 fee plus tax.

"We believe in making the Internet better, and that means improving Internet access and Internet choice for the communities in which we operate," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows and Ting Internet. "Offering symmetrical gigabit fiber to the home at no cost for those who qualify for the ACP can make a real tangible difference, and this is just the beginning."

Ting's fiber Internet is currently available in select neighborhoods and is steadily expanding across all of Alexandria, with full municipal access expected by 2025.

After being identified as a preferred ISP by the City of Alexandria in spring 2022, Ting began construction within the community later that September. The city-wide fiber infrastructure is built by Ting via microtrenching—an innovative and efficient process that minimizes community disruption when placing fiber underground, protecting Internet connections from drastic weather. When complete, the network expects to be able to serve over 90,000 addresses across the entire community.

"Not only has Ting brought a truly competitive broadband marketplace to our city, the added resource of no-cost accessibility for those who qualify for this program can be a gamechanger for thousands of Alexandrians," said Justin Wilson, City of Alexandria Mayor. "We know, as city leaders, we must continue to identify partners and solutions that not only make good 'business sense' but also make change possible for the people and businesses we serve."

Developed in partnership with the City of Alexandria, Ting's digital equity and inclusion efforts will also provide free symmetrical gigabit Internet to a group of well-known local nonprofit organizations, parks and farmers markets within the community, as chosen by the City.

Customers in Alexandria will be able to sign up for symmetrical residential Internet for $89 per month, which provides Ting's gigabit fiber Internet with upload and download speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps). Plans for businesses enterprises and bulk services are fully customizable and can be created with the Ting Internet enterprise team.

Residents in Alexandria can visit ting.com/alexandria to find more information on availability and search their address to either order or preorder Ting Internet.

Ting's fiber network build and ongoing operations will continue to create dozens of jobs in Alexandria. To learn more about Ting or check for open positions within the community, please visit tucows.com/careers/jobs-at-ting .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides superfast fiber Internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of Internet access through communications service technology, domain services and fiber-optic Internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and Internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscriptions; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on the Tucows corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

