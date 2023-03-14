Microsoft announces new lead independent director and quarterly dividend

REDMOND, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sandra E. (Sandi) Peterson, Operating Partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, as Lead Independent Director. She succeeds John W. Thompson, who has served in the roles of Lead Independent Director or Board Chair since 2012.

Microsoft also announced its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. The dividend is payable June 8, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 18, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be May 17, 2023.

"I've always valued John's counsel and leadership and am grateful for his contributions as lead independent director and the strategic perspective he'll continue to provide to Microsoft going forward," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. "Since joining our Board, the guidance and insights Sandi has provided have been invaluable. I'm delighted that she will continue to bring a wealth of expertise and leadership to Microsoft as lead independent director."

The Microsoft Board also made the following appointments:

The independent directors reelected Satya Nadella to the role of Chairman.

Sandra E. Peterson has been appointed chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee and remains a member of the Compensation Committee.

Carlos A. Rodriguez has been appointed to the Compensation Committee and will serve as chair of the committee.

John W. Thompson remains a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee.

The Microsoft Board consists of 12 members: Sandra E. Peterson, Lead Independent Director, Microsoft Corporation; Reid G. Hoffman, General Partner, Greylock Partners; Hugh F. Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, PepsiCo, Inc.; Teri L. List, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gap, Inc.; Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft Corporation; Penny S. Pritzker, Founder and Chairman, PSP Partners; Carlos A. Rodriguez, Executive Chair, ADP, Inc.; Charles W. Scharf, Chief Executive Officer and President, Wells Fargo & Company; John W. Stanton, Chairman, Trilogy Partnerships; John W. Thompson, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Emma N. Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK; and Padmasree Warrior, Founder, President & CEO, Fable Group Inc.

