Ordr Names CDW and World Wide Technology (WWT) As Partners of the Year

Awards Recognize Partner Success in Securing Healthcare Systems, Improving Connected Device Security, and Accelerating Zero Trust

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, today announced the winners of its annual Partner of the Year awards. CDW , a leading national IT solutions integrator, is winner of the Healthcare Partner of the Year award; World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, is Enterprise Partner of the Year. The awards highlight partners that exhibit an unwavering dedication to helping Ordr customers with their digital transformation journey and successfully improving their organization's connected device security posture.

"CDW and WWT exemplify what it means to be focused on enabling customer success," said Jim Hyman, CEO at Ordr. "They both understand the importance of properly securing connected devices across an organization, and providing the partnership needed to make sure their deployments are successful. We're thrilled to recognize their efforts by naming them as this year's recipients."

"Today's customers don't want products; they want solutions, and providers who can optimize and secure technology investments," said Bryan Wallace, Head of Channel Sales at Ordr. "CDW and WWT understand this and have built customer-obsessed practices on that foundation. They're trusted advisors who stay on the bleeding edge and bring forward new approaches and technology to solve complex challenges. They've each woven Ordr into their service offerings to secure the rapidly growing device threat vector, and we couldn't be happier to recognize their support and success."

Healthcare Partner of the Year: CDW

"Connected devices are used in every aspect of the healthcare industry, from delivering patient care to managing operations. It is critical for security teams at these organizations to not only have visibility into what's connecting to their networks, but to have the tools necessary to address vulnerabilities, mitigate risks, and segment specific devices to maintain a secure environment," said Jon Karl, Head of Enterprise Healthcare at CDW. "The combination of Ordr's intuitive technology and our healthcare industry expertise creates a powerful offering to providers and facilities that need to secure every asset across the entire hospital."

Enterprise Partner of the Year: WWT

"Between the evolution of Zero Trust as a security strategy, and the explosive growth of connected assets – including Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) – as part of digital transformation, it can be overwhelming for today's enterprises to manage the complexity of connected assets and maintain a strong security posture," said Enrique Martinez, OT Technical Solutions Lead at World Wide Technology. "Ordr has been an excellent partner, as its technology makes it easy for our customers to gain visibility for every connected asset, mitigate risks, automate segmentation policies, and protect against ever-increasing cyberattacks. The teamwork between Ordr and WWT has helped organizations digitally transform their operations and accelerate Zero Trust initiatives."

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance, and accelerate Zero Trust and NAC initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors, including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

