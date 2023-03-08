Kennebec Savings Bank Launches Alkami's Digital Banking Platform

Leverages data for personalization and enhances business banking to a single system

PLANO, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., announced today that Maine-based Kennebec Savings Bank (Kennebec) has launched the Alkami Digital Banking Platform. Alkami's integrated solution and single platform for business, retail and mobile banking enables Kennebec to provide a seamless digital banking experience across its customer base.

"We needed a flexible and reliable solution that would deliver the functionality our customers want now while also being able to evolve to meet their long-term needs," said Kevin Dono, senior vice president and chief information officer of Kennebec. "One of our key goals is to expand support for local businesses. Alkami's platform enables us to provide a seamless and consistent user experience for our business customers by giving them access to all accounts through a common user interface within a single system. Self-service capabilities help them manage multiple accounts and enable functionality options for individuals through permission settings."

In addition to providing customers with self-service banking capabilities through mobile and desktop applications, the Alkami Platform enables Kennebec to leverage data to enhance the customer experience through a more personalized communication channel.

"We are excited to support Kennebec's efforts to go beyond the traditional banking footprint and further empower and engage with customers," said Alex Shootman, Alkami's chief executive officer. "The Alkami Platform, combined with Kennebec's outstanding service, will position them to deliver even greater value and service benefits to both current and future customers."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

About Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank is a $1.6 billion state-chartered community bank, part of a mutual organization, operating in the state of Maine for 153 years, with a team of nearly 200 employees and offices in Augusta, Farmingdale, Freeport, Waterville and Winthrop, and coming soon to Portland, as well as "KSB Anytime" 24-hour electronic banking centers in Augusta, Farmingdale, Freeport and Manchester. The Bank is proud that its involvement in the community as an employer, a business and as a contributor has led to many other successes besides its own. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

