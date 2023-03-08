KATHY IRELAND TO BE HONORED BY FORESEEABLE FUTURE FOUNDATION AT THE ORGANIZATION'S ANNUAL FUNDRAISING GALA ON MAY 16, 2023 AT NEW YORK CITY'S TRIBECA 360

The Seeing Past Sight Gala Will Also Celebrate the Naming of Ms. Ireland as the Organization's Ambassador

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreseeable Future Foundation (FFF) , a leading national nonprofit organization advocating for the visually impaired and blind community through educational awareness events as well as funding athletic endeavors, will honor fashion icon, entrepreneur, and human rights advocate Kathy Ireland at the organization's annual Seeing Past Sight gala, taking place on the evening of May 16, 2023 at New York's Tribeca 360. The gala will also celebrate Ms. Ireland serving as the organization's Ambassador. The announcement was made by Griffin Pinkow , Founder and CEO of Foreseeable Future Foundation.

Kathy Ireland and Griffin Pinkow. Photographer Anne Morley. Courtesy Jon Carrasco. (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to honor Kathy at our annual gala and are thrilled that she will serve as Ambassador for Foreseeable Future Foundation," says Griffin, who founded the organization in 2017. "Many of our supporters are in the fashion and finance industries, where Kathy has deep roots, and they, like us, have enormous respect and admiration for Kathy's accomplishments not only in business, but for her human rights advocacy and philanthropic endeavors. As we continue to spread our mission, Kathy's guidance in expanding our reach in the sports and entertainment world will undoubtedly prove to be invaluable to our cause."

"It is an honor to serve as Ambassador for Foreseeable Future Foundation," says Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, the 19th most powerful brand in the world, according to License Global. "When we were first introduced to Griffin by our company's fashion leader Lee Mandelbaum, we were struck by his enormous heart and uncompromising devotion to making the world a more fulfilling place for the visually impaired and blind community. His personal journey, his strength, and his accomplishments, truly inspire us all. All of us at kathy ireland® Worldwide are looking forward to working with him and the entire FFF team in bringing more awareness to this wonderful organization that has changed the lives of so many people and their families." https://foreseeablefuture.org/gala/

Foreseeable Future Foundation's mission is to advocate for the visually impaired and blind community through educational awareness events as well as through funding athletic endeavors – including securing equipment and in person attendance. Since its inception, Foreseeable Future Foundation has impacted the lives of over 5,000 visually impaired and blind individuals and their families.

Griffin Pinkow 's perseverance through the struggle of slowly losing his sight during his teenage years has truly inspired many. He has run four marathons, and is now attempting to make the Paralympic Team in Tandem Cycling, all before the age of 30.

For more information on Foreseeable Future Foundation and Seeing Past Sight, please visit www.ForseeableFutureFoundation.org

