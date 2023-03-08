JMGO Officially Unveils N1 Ultra, Its Latest 4K Triple Color Laser Gimbal Projector, on Kickstarter

With the self-developed MALC Laser Engine, JMGO N1 Ultra is designed to deliver bright and true-to-life images with extremely flexible plug-and-play features

SHENZHEN, China, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JMGO, a pioneer of smart projectors, has announced the launch of its latest N1 Ultra 4K Triple Color Laser Gimbal Projector on Kickstarter via a 45-day crowdfunding project.

The N1 Ultra is a cutting-edge projector set to facilitate the technological advancement of the projector industry. Featuring the self-developed MALC (Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control) Triple Color Laser Optics and an integrated gimbal design, the N1 Ultra offers a novel solution that guarantees a premium audio-visual experience and an ultimate level of flexibility at the same time.

"Our latest product, the JMGO N1 Ultra, is designed to provide unparalleled immersive viewing experiences with its versatile and portable form," said Will Wang, CPO of JMGO. "By bringing this industry-first triple color laser gimbal projector to the world, we are sustaining our innovative momentum in our ongoing mission to transform user experience."

Immersive Video and Audio

Utilizing the MALC Triple Color Laser Optics, the N1 Ultra is capable of projecting pristine detail and a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 thanks to its compact yet powerful microstructure. The patented MALC Laser Engine features Modularized Laser Stacking technology for enhanced optical efficiency, smaller size, and improved heat dissipation performance. Furthermore, the Quad Layered Diffuser System enables precise diffusion for improved brightness uniformity, and the Dynamic Light Speckle Reducer Technology (LSR) significantly reduces laser speckles by 96%, providing even brightness throughout images.

On top of the benefits brought by the MALC Laser Engine, the nature of triple color laser means the N1 Ultra is capable of displaying true-to-life images with vivid colors that outshine LED projectors and single-laser projectors. It boasts an industry-leading 110% BT.2020 wide color gamut for vivid, intensely detailed images. It has impressive color reproduction performances with up to 10-bit color depth and △E<1 color accuracy, plus a contrast ratio of 1,600:1 which presents clear details in highlights and deep blacks. Additionally, with the 4000 ANSI Lumens, users can experience exceptional brightness without compromising true-to-life color reproduction, even in daylight.

Building upon the stunning visuals, the projector comes with an audio system co-created with Dynaudio that provides audio with cinematic quality. With two 10W speakers, the sound system boasts 45Hz extreme low-frequency bass and is certified by Dolby Audio and DTS decoding for vibrant sound reproduction.

Entertainment at Any Place

Powered by superior mechanical and algorithmic design, the N1 Ultra projector features integrated gimbal solutions for optimum adaptability. Its Ultra-Thin 2-axis Gimbal System allows for stepless rotation adjustment up to 135° in the vertical and 360° in the horizontal direction, enabling it to be set up in a stable and flexible manner. The Instant Gimbal-like Display Correction technology and Multi Adaptive System enable the projector to automatically adjust the projected image and make it appear correctly placed within seconds when the projector is switched on. As a result, there is no need to move the device itself, simplifying setup and operation even when the users attempt to project the movie on the ceiling.

Exploration without Limits

The N1 Ultra projector is an ideal device for constructing a home theater or game room, featuring two HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting various gaming consoles, streaming sticks, and dedicated sound systems. It also offers versatile connectivity options, allowing users to utilize other devices for high-quality visuals and audio for an upgraded home theater experience.

Additionally, it comes with full Android TV 11 experience, granting users access to thousands of apps in the Google Play Store and millions of videos and music available on various streaming platforms. Furthermore, the built-in Chromecast enables users to quickly cast photos, videos, music, and other content from their favorite device directly to the projector, allowing them to enjoy their favorite content without any hassle.

Pricing and Availability

The N1 Ultra is now available on Kickstarter. Within the first 48 hours of the crowdfunding project, backers can get the projector at a launch date special price of $1,099, saving 52% off from the MSRP of $2,299.

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences in diverse forms of portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high-quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that encompasses terminal + content + platform + software to a global market.

