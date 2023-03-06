TeDan Surgical Innovations Takes a Leap Across the Atlantic with the Launch of TeDan Surgical Innovations GmbH

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeDan Surgical Innovations, Inc. (TSI), a global leader in surgical access systems, is proud to announce the launch of TeDan Surgical Innovations GmbH (TSI GmbH), a new legal commercial entity based in Germany, as a response to growing demand and business expansion in the European region. TSI GmbH will serve as TSI's EMEA headquarters led by its newly appointed Managing Director, Markus Lanski, who joins the team with a wealth of industry knowledge following his time as Managing Director & Chief Sales Marketing Officer at Realists Training Technologies GmbH.

"This new commercial structure sets in motion a regional organization led by proven leadership with solid spine and neurosurgery experience to advance our strategy as we continue to globalize and scale our business," said Ed Asturias, Vice President of Business Development for TSI. "I am confident Markus' proven track record in building strong, effective teams and his commitment to our vision will help us continue building an intimate market understanding and customer support in the European region and beyond."

The launch of TSI GmbH follows TSI's recent international expansion and growth potential in the European region. TSI GmbH was established with a mission to enable greater market intimacy and closer, in-region support and development of its business partners. TSI GmbH will also serve as a business development driver for the greater Middle East and African regions.

"I am thrilled to be joining the TeDan team and to have the opportunity to lead TSI GmbH," said Markus Lanski, Managing Director of TSI GmbH. "TeDan is a company on the rise with a strong commitment to innovation and improving patient outcomes. I am excited to contribute to the growth of the TeDan brand in the EMEA region."

TSI is a global leader in surgical access systems with a specialty focus in spine, neuro, orthopedic and cardiothoracic surgery. For over fifteen years, TSI has been at the forefront of innovation in surgical access and instrumentation recognized by global industry leaders, teaching institutions and clinician thought leaders around the world. Its company founders, with a combined market experience of more than 75 years, have driven successful initiatives resulting in profitable business.

