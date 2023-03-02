Bucked Up Partners with Calum Von Moger on Aussie-Inspired "Koala Freak" Pre-Workout Flavors

New Additions to the #1 Pre-Workout Line Include Pina Koala and Aussie Fruit

OREM, Utah, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up today announced its new "Koala Freak" pre-workout line in partnership with Australian actor and former three-time Mr. Universe, Calum Von Moger. The Koala Freak line will include two new flavors, Pina Koala and Aussie Fruit, and will be available in all four pre-workout products, Bucked Up, BAMF, Woke AF and LFG.

"We love to collaborate here at Bucked Up and really value the sense of community we've built among fitness lovers around the world. We are very excited to be launching our new Koala Freak flavor line with one of the biggest names in the fitness industry, Calum Von Moger," said Bucked Up CEO and Co-founder Ryan Gardner. "These new pre- workout flavors pay tribute to Calum's Aussie roots, and we think they'll be a popular flavor among fans."

Moger, an established Bucked Up athlete and ambassador known for his portrayal of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film, Bigger, wanted to collaborate with Bucked Up to combine beloved flavors from his native country with his favorite pre-workout line. "Bucked Up is a pivotal piece of my health and fitness regimen and I was thrilled to be able to co-create flavors inspired by my homeland," said former three-time Mr. Universe Calum Von Moger. "The taste of Bucked Up's pre-workouts is second to none and I cannot wait for everyone to try Koala Freak." The Pina Koala flavor brings notes of pineapple and strawberry with hints of coconut, while the Aussie Fruit flavor offers more of a mango-peach flavor profile for those who love a bold, sweet taste.

The Koala Freak line will be available today on BuckedUp.com and will be available for purchase in-person at The Arnold Expo, this weekend from March 3-5 in Columbus, Ohio. The Koala Freak flavors will also be available in Bucked Up retail stores, BuckedUp.com and mom and pop supplement shops across the country.

For more information on Bucked Up or the Koala Freak lineup, please visit BuckedUp.com .

