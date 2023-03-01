Mindgruve Named Top 3% of Google Partners

Earns Coveted Google Premier Partner Status for Third Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S., today announced it has achieved Google Premier Partner status for a third consecutive year, placing it in the top 3% of Google partners. This recognition is the highest level that agencies can achieve and gives Mindgruve clients access to the top business growth opportunities across Google services.

"We are proud to have achieved Google Premier Partner status for a third year in a row," said Chad Robley, CEO of Mindgruve. "Our clients directly benefit from this achievement and our longstanding relationship with Google. It's exciting to be recognized by Google for driving client growth, which was accomplished by optimizing and scaling campaigns, and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise."

The Google Partner Program gives agencies access to training, support, and resources to set their clients up to succeed and help their company grow and stand out in the industry. Premier Partners are recognized among the top 3% of companies in the Google Partners program (Members, Partners, Premier Partners), in a given country.

As a Google Premier Partner, Mindgruve has access to a wide range of resources and support from Google, including early access to new features and products, personalized training, and dedicated support from Google's team of experts.

This recognition joins a growing list of recent award wins for Mindgruve including The Top Ten Fastest Growing Private Companies List by San Diego Business Journal and Adweek's 75 Fastest Growing Agencies .

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and digital transformation. For more information, visit mindgruve.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

