D.C. United and Global Soccer Development Join Forces

D.C. United Joins Forces with Global Soccer Development to Provide Unique and Authentic Playing Opportunities in Europe for Talented US Youth Players

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Soccer Development announced they have partnered with D.C. United to expand opportunities for talented American youth soccer players via immersion in different professional soccer environments.

"The Global Soccer Development team led by Eddie Loewen deliver the highest quality programming for youth who are committed to developing as soccer players, " said Jason Levien Co-Chairman and CEO of D.C. United. "This partnership enables us to further advance our footprint of growing the game in the DMV community and we look forward to seeing the impact."

In partnership with D.C. United, Global Soccer Development will run four identification sessions at Segra Fields on March 6th and March 10th of 2023. Players between the age group U12 to U19 will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in hopes to secure a position on the "GSD Dream Team" which will compete this upcoming summer in Europe against Pro Clubs from Germany, Portugal and Wales.

The robust program bridges immersion with scouting opportunity - from professional clubs in the US and Europe. It brings highly talented – hardworking youth players, one step closer to the ultimate dream, of stepping on the pitch as a professional player.

Eddie Loewen, CEO and Founder of Global Soccer Development, with the support of a vast network of professionals such as two-time World Cup defender Arne Friedrich, remain dedicated to the sport, opening doors domestically and abroad.

"Global Soccer Development is excited and honored to partner with D.C. United – one of MLS's most successful franchises to date and known for developing homegrown players. We work relentlessly to foster the future generation of US soccer players, and together we will expand access to top-level competition in Germany, Portugal and the United Kingdom for players to measure themselves with Europe's Best," said Global Soccer Development founder Eddie Loewen.

Global Soccer Development has immersed more than 2,000 players into the European soccer culture and set trials with top-tier Bundesliga Clubs, testament to Mr. Loewen's professional relationships - built on years of mutual trust and long-standing respect. Global Soccer Development's mission is to impact, inspire and improve talented soccer players - providing a nurturing environment, that stretches players while giving the necessary support for success.

Eddie Loewen played for Bundesliga Club DSC Arminia Bielefeld, represented the German National team at two Beach Soccer World Cups, and worked as a coaching instructor for FIFA and CONCACAF before founding Global Soccer Development and International Soccer Academy.

