Cano Health Announces Date to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time the same day to review its business and financial results.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (888) 660-6359 for U.S. participants, or (929) 203-0867 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 8371699. The call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of Cano Health's Investor Relations website ( investors.canohealth.com ). A replay will be available in the same section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call and will be available for 30 days.

In addition, Cano Health executives will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Boston, MA. Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:50 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through Cano Health's Investor Relations website at investors.canohealth.com . The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to approximately 300,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com .

