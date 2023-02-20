ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES EIGHT NEW ROUTES WITH ONE-WAY FARES AS LOW AS $39*

Expansion Offers Low-Cost Summer Travel Options to Popular Destinations

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces eight new nonstop routes to some of the nation's premier vacation destinations. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

The routes, launching during this year's summer and fall travel seasons, will connect communities across the country to some of the most popular leisure hot spots, including Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Austin, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago and Los Angeles.

"We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we've had in these markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer. "As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant."

The new route to Denver International Airport (DEN):



Allentown, Penn. via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – beginning June 15, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $59 .*

The new seasonal route to Portland International Airport (PDX):

Appleton, WI. via Appleton International Airport (ATW) – beginning June 15, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $69 .*

The new seasonal route to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS):

Omaha, Neb. via Omaha Airport (OMA) – beginning June 15, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX):

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 26, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $69 .*

The new seasonal route to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)

Akron, Ohio via Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) - beginning June 1, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

The new route to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS):

Lexington, Ky. via Blue Grass Airport (LEX) – beginning June 15, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $69 .*

The new route to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW):

Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning June 16, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $59 .*

The new seasonal route to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX):

Sioux Falls, S.D. via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning June 14, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $59 .*

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 21, 2023 for travel by Nov. 13, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

