The two brands partnered at last month's Sundance Film Festival to donate $6000 to the Environmental Media Association

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It wasn't all snow, swag and cinema at the Sundance Film Festival this year. ORIGIN™ and The Hollywood Reporter threw an antler toss to raise money for the EMA, a group dedicated to providing a unified voice for the planet through entertainment, storytelling and education.

ORIGIN™ Spring Water and The Hollywood Reporter Join Forces to Raise Money for Environmental Charity

Several celebrities stopped by the The Hollywood Reporter ring toss sponsored by ORIGIN™ including Anne Hathaway, Alexander Skarsgard and Tiffany Haddish. Participants had to land their rings on antlers to spark a donation.

In the end, ORIGIN™ raised $3000 through celebrity involvement, which was matched by The Hollywood Reporter parent company, Penske Media totaling the $6000 donation.

About ORIGIN™

We all have a unique story to tell. And now more than ever that story is one of connection and purpose. Resilience and determination. Innovation and creativity. And with these stories, we help re-define what being Refreshingly American truly means.

ORIGIN™ is a new brand that has its own unique story to share as a Refreshingly American Spring Water. Sourced and bottled in the U.S., ORIGIN is truly spring-to-table so none of the goodness of nature is lost. With a crisp, refreshing taste, we are the brand of choice for those looking for a small spark during the day to naturally refresh, refuel, and inspire the innate quest for potential and possibility.

About The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is a flagship entertainment media brand, offering in-depth reporting, analysis, unparalleled access, world-class photography and video, and feature exclusives in its award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website. The Hollywood Reporter also boasts prestigious live events, industry-leading philanthropic, empowerment and diversity initiatives and hugely successful video series including "Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter," which was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award. In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter won the National Magazine Award for General Excellence, Special Interest, awarded by the American Society of Magazine Editors.

THR's exclusive, invitation-only talent studio and hospitality lounge at Park City is the ultimate destination for the hottest talent and creators behind the most talked-about films of the festival. THR's all-star team of editors, photographers and video crew captured each moment through editorial portraits and cast interviews.

About EMA

EMA serves as a valuable link between the world of media and the environmental community, working tirelessly to bring the planet's most pressing issues to the forefront and make true change by inspiring millions of people across the globe to live sustainable lifestyles and to use their voice to help our planet. This donation will help fund their year-round programs dedicated to empowering a circular green economy that is healthy, equitable and safe for all.

